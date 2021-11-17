The 2021 DP World Tour Championship Dubai purse is set for $8=9 million, with the winner's share coming in at $3,000,000 -- not the standard 16.67 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The DP World Tour Championship Dubai payout is different for all players by place compared to the normal pay scale. The winner gets $3 million and the rest of the field is paid based on a $6 million purse with normal distribution.

The DP World Tour Championship Dubai field is headed by Collin Morikawa, Rory McIlroy and Billy Horschel.

The DP World Tour Championship Dubai is the second event of a two-tournament finale in the United Arab Emriates. The event concludes on Sunday.

The event is played at Jumeirah Golf Estates' Earth Course in Dubai, United Arab Emriates.

What else is on the line: Race to Dubai points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner gets 46 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour, as well berths into other key events.

There are a total of 12,000 Race to Dubai points on offer to the full field. The points on offer are related to the purse of the tournament as quoted in United States dollars (USD).

The winner gets 2,000 Race to Dubai points, with the player holding the most season-long Race to Dubai points at the end of the tournament winning the Race to Dubai and its $500,000 million first-place prize.

The top five players in the Race to Dubai standings after this event will be paid from the Race to Dubai bonus pool of $5 million.

2021 DP World Tour Championship Dubai purse, winner's share, prize money payout