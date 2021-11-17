The 2021 CME Group Tour Championship purse is set for $5 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,500,000 -- not the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The CME Group Tour Championship field is headed by Jin Young Ko, Lydia Ko, Sei Young Kim and more.

This is the 28th event of the 2021 LPGA Tour season.

With 60 players in the field, there is no cut to the top 70 players and ties after 36 holes, as is standard practice on the LPGA Tour.

The event is played this year at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla.

2021 CME Group Tour Championship highlights

What else is on the line: Race to the CME Globe points, WWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this tournament wins the Race to the CME Globe and a $1.5 million first-place prize.

The second-place finisher in this event gets paid 15 percent of the purse, as they would had the won an LPGA event.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-year exemption on the LPGA Tour, as well berths into other big tournaments.

2021 CME Group Tour Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout