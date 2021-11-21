2021 CME Group Tour Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2021 CME Group Tour Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

11/21/2021 at 4:58 pm
Golf News Net


The 2021 CME Group Tour Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Jin Young Ko, who ended the year with a big win at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla.

Ko found herself locked in a battle down the stretch with Nasa Hataoka, but Ko wound up having just enough to earn a one-shot win on 23-under 265.

Mina Harigae and Celine Boutier finished tied for third place, five back of Ko. Nelly Korda, who was the only other player who could win the Player of the Year award besides Ko, finished T-5, six back of the champion.

Ko won and the $1,500,000 winner's share of the $5,000,000 purse.

CME Group Tour Championship recap notes

Ko picks up the win in the 26th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the fifth time in this 2021 season.

By winning the event, Ko won the Race to the CME Globe, which came with a $1.5 million prize through the event prize money.

This week, there was not a 36-hole cut with 59 players finishing the tournament.

The LPGA Tour season is over, with the 2022 season kicking off in January in Florida.

2021 CME Group Tour Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Jin Young Ko -23 69 67 66 63 265 $1,500,000
2 Nasa Hataoka -22 69 69 64 64 266 $480,000
T3 Mina Harigae -18 65 69 69 67 270 $268,657
T3 Celine Boutier -18 65 65 72 68 270 $268,657
T5 Megan Khang -17 67 69 69 66 271 $145,041
T5 Minjee Lee -17 66 68 71 66 271 $145,041
T5 Nelly Korda -17 66 69 67 69 271 $145,041
8 Lexi Thompson -16 67 69 68 68 272 $98,453
T9 Lydia Ko -15 69 68 72 64 273 $78,807
T9 In Gee Chun -15 69 69 70 65 273 $78,807
T9 Gaby Lopez -15 66 68 69 70 273 $78,807
T12 Anna Nordqvist -14 68 69 70 67 274 $62,415
T12 Leona Maguire -14 67 71 66 70 274 $62,415
T12 Nanna Koerstz Madsen -14 68 69 67 70 274 $62,415
T15 Charley Hull -13 69 75 67 64 275 $48,720
T15 Hannah Green -13 66 73 70 66 275 $48,720
T15 So Yeon Ryu -13 66 72 71 66 275 $48,720
T15 Sei Young Kim -13 65 73 70 67 275 $48,720
T15 Danielle Kang -13 71 66 70 68 275 $48,720
T15 Jeongeun Lee6 -13 64 71 70 70 275 $48,720
21 Jasmine Suwannapura -12 66 72 71 67 276 $42,040
T22 Lauren Stephenson -11 69 71 70 67 277 $40,020
T22 Madelene Sagstrom -11 69 70 69 69 277 $40,020
T24 Wichanee Meechai -10 70 67 71 70 278 $36,106
T24 Ally Ewing -10 68 68 72 70 278 $36,106
T24 Eun-Hee Ji -10 67 68 72 71 278 $36,106
T24 Georgia Hall -10 67 68 71 72 278 $36,106
T28 Yealimi Noh -9 72 70 70 67 279 $31,937
T28 Ariya Jutanugarn -9 71 71 69 68 279 $31,937
T28 Su Oh -9 68 70 70 71 279 $31,937
T31 Amy Olson -8 74 70 68 68 280 $28,232
T31 Moriya Jutanugarn -8 70 71 71 68 280 $28,232
T31 Ryann O'Toole -8 72 67 71 70 280 $28,232
T31 Brittany Altomare -8 69 69 70 72 280 $28,232
T35 Patty Tavatanakit -7 68 73 70 70 281 $24,864
T35 Carlota Ciganda -7 70 72 67 72 281 $24,864
T35 Xiyu Lin -7 69 69 69 74 281 $24,864
T38 Brooke M. Henderson -6 71 70 70 71 282 $22,761
T38 A Lim Kim -6 71 67 70 74 282 $22,761
T40 Esther Henseleit -5 70 70 75 68 283 $20,150
T40 Jenny Shin -5 72 72 68 71 283 $20,150
T40 Jennifer Kupcho -5 65 78 69 71 283 $20,150
T40 Jessica Korda -5 68 69 75 71 283 $20,150
T40 Wei-Ling Hsu -5 66 73 72 72 283 $20,150
T45 Pajaree Anannarukarn -4 73 69 70 72 284 $17,624
T45 Yu Liu -4 71 69 71 73 284 $17,624
T45 Lizette Salas -4 70 69 71 74 284 $17,624
48 Yuka Saso -3 66 73 73 73 285 $16,613
T49 Emma Talley -2 70 74 72 70 286 $15,855
T49 Amy Yang -2 72 68 76 70 286 $15,855
T51 Elizabeth Szokol E 71 73 75 69 288 $14,930
T51 Austin Ernst E 72 75 71 70 288 $14,930
T53 Hyo Joo Kim 1 69 72 77 71 289 $14,255
T53 Chella Choi 1 69 72 72 76 289 $14,255
T55 Stacy Lewis 3 69 74 77 71 291 $13,414
T55 Matilda Castren 3 70 77 70 74 291 $13,414
T55 Caroline Masson 3 71 70 72 78 291 $13,414
T58 Jenny Coleman 5 73 75 74 71 293 $12,572
T58 Sophia Popov 5 77 75 68 73 293 $12,572

