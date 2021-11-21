2021 CME Group Tour Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 CME Group Tour Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Jin Young Ko, who ended the year with a big win at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla.

Ko found herself locked in a battle down the stretch with Nasa Hataoka, but Ko wound up having just enough to earn a one-shot win on 23-under 265.

Mina Harigae and Celine Boutier finished tied for third place, five back of Ko. Nelly Korda, who was the only other player who could win the Player of the Year award besides Ko, finished T-5, six back of the champion.

Ko won and the $1,500,000 winner's share of the $5,000,000 purse.



CME Group Tour Championship recap notes

Ko picks up the win in the 26th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the fifth time in this 2021 season.

By winning the event, Ko won the Race to the CME Globe, which came with a $1.5 million prize through the event prize money.

This week, there was not a 36-hole cut with 59 players finishing the tournament.

The LPGA Tour season is over, with the 2022 season kicking off in January in Florida.

2021 CME Group Tour Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details