LPGA Tour money list and points list: Where you have to finish to keep LPGA Tour card, exemption

Until the 2021 LPGA Tour season, the LPGA Tour money list was the primary driver dictating what kind of status a player might have on the circuit for the following season.

In the LPGA Tour's priority ranking, however, now the Race to the CME Glove finish is the top category, although you get a two-season exemption for winning a LPGA event or a five-season exemption for winning a major.

A player must finish inside the top 100 on the points list to earn status in the top priority category for the following season. The higher up a player finishes on the money list, the better a chance they have of getting into every LPGA event they choose.

After the top 100 on the points list, the priority ranking then goes to the top 20 players on the all-time money list, then major winners, then tournament winners in the prior two seasons. Following several other smaller category groups, including the top 10 finishers on the prior season's Symetra Tour money list and those who get through Q-Series, players who finish beyond 100th on the prior season points list start filling in events.

Obviously, finishing in the top 100 is a big priority for LPGA players. It helps them get into pretty much every full field event that's not a major. Of course, with a fourth of the schedule being no-cut, limited-field events, getting inside the top 30 or 40 on the money list makes life a lot easier with access to more events with guaranteed paychecks.