2021 CME Group Tour Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 CME Group Tour Championship betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Fla.

The betting favorite this week is Jin Young Ko, who comes in at 9-to-2 (+450) betting odds.

World No. 1 Nelly Korda is 5-to-1, while Lydia Ko is 7-to-1.

Sei Young Kim is on 12-to-1.

2021 CME Group Tour Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the CME Group Tour Championship in the final tournament of the LPGA season, with $1.5 million to the winner. Jin Young Ko and Nelly Korda are the clear headliners in their chase for the Player of the Year, but don't sleep on Lydia Ko and Sei Young Kim.

2021 CME Group Tour Championship betting odds: Outright winner