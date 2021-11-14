The 100 LPGA Tour players who got their 2022 cards based on the Race to the CME Globe

The 2021 LPGA Tour regular season concluded with the end of the Pelican Women's Championship, with 100 players locking up their LPGA Tour cards and status for the 2022 season. The top 60 players in the standings earn spots in the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship, where the Race to the CME Globe champion is crowned.

Only players finishing in the top 100 in Race to the CME Globe points retain their cards by getting into the CME Group Tour Championship. For the first time, ranking on the money list doesn't matter.

The players who finish beyond 100th on the regular season Race to the CME Globe points list earn conditional LPGA Tour status for next season.

Of course, players who have better status through wins in LPGA Tour-sanctioned events retain that status.

100 LPGA Tour players who kept cards, exempt status for 2022 season