The 100 LPGA Tour players who got their 2022 cards based on the Race to the CME Globe

The 2021 LPGA Tour regular season concluded with the end of the Pelican Women's Championship, with 100 players locking up their LPGA Tour cards and status for the 2022 season. The top 60 players in the standings earn spots in the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship, where the Race to the CME Globe champion is crowned.
Only players finishing in the top 100 in Race to the CME Globe points retain their cards by getting into the CME Group Tour Championship. For the first time, ranking on the money list doesn't matter.
The players who finish beyond 100th on the regular season Race to the CME Globe points list earn conditional LPGA Tour status for next season.
Of course, players who have better status through wins in LPGA Tour-sanctioned events retain that status.
100 LPGA Tour players who kept cards, exempt status for 2022 season
- 1. Jin Young Ko
- 2. Nelly Korda
- 3. Lydia Ko
- 4. Patty Tavatanakit
- 5. Inbee Park
- 6. Ariya Jutanugarn
- 7. Lexi Thompson
- 8. Brooke M. Henderson
- 9. Minjee Lee
- 10. Nasa Hataoka
- 11. Sei Young Kim
- 12. Danielle Kang
- 13. Jessica Korda
- 14. Moriya Jutanugarn
- 15. Jeongeun Lee6
- 16. Yuka Saso
- 17. Leona Maguire
- 18. Celine Boutier
- 19. Lizette Salas
- 20. Hyo Joo Kim
- 21. Pajaree Anannarukarn
- 22. So Yeon Ryu
- 23. Ally Ewing
- 24. Anna Nordqvist
- 25. In Gee Chun
- 26. Jennifer Kupcho
- 27. Matilda Castren
- 28. Hannah Green
- 29. Georgia Hall
- 30. Austin Ernst
- 31. Gaby Lopez
- 32. Ryann O'Toole
- 33. Amy Yang
- 34. Yealimi Noh
- 35. Wei-Ling Hsu
- 36. Mina Harigae
- 37. Esther Henseleit
- 38. Nanna Koerstz Madsen
- 39. Madelene Sagstrom
- 40. Megan Khang
- 41. Shanshan Feng
- 42. Su Oh
- 43. Jenny Shin
- 44. Elizabeth Szokol
- 45. Caroline Masson
- 46. Stacy Lewis
- 47. A Lim Kim
- 48. Eun-Hee Ji
- 49. Brittany Altomare
- 50. Angel Yin
- 51. Amy Olson
- 52. Xiyu Lin
- 53. Lauren Stephenson
- 54. Charley Hull
- 55. Sophia Popov
- 56. Yu Liu
- 57. Chella Choi
- 58. Carlota Ciganda
- 59. Jasmine Suwannapura
- 60. Wichanee Meechai
- 61. Emma Talley
- 62. Jenny Coleman
- 63. Sarah Kemp
- 64. Perrine Delacour
- 65. Sarah Schmelzel
- 66. Marina Alex
- 67. Jeongeun Lee
- 68. Cydney Clanton
- 69. Mel Reid
- 70. Ashleigh Buhai
- 71. Angela Stanford
- 72. Min Lee
- 73. Alison Lee
- 74. Aditi Ashok
- 75. Lindsey Weaver
- 76. Jaye Marie Green
- 77. Jennifer Song
- 78. Giulia Molinaro
- 79. Albane Valenzuela
- 80. Brittany Lincicome
- 81. Paula Reto
- 82. Gerina Piller
- 83. Cheyenne Knight
- 84. Pornanong Phatlum
- 85. Haeji Kang
- 86. Maria Fassi
- 87. Hee Young Park
- 88. Bronte Law
- 89. Mi Jung Hur
- 90. Marissa Steen
- 91. Katherine Kirk
- 92. Charlotte Thomas
- 92. Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- 93. Christina Kim
- 94. Ana Belac
- 95. Dana Finkelstein
- 96. Azahara Munoz
- 97. Lauren Coughlin
- 98. Annie Park
- 99. Muni He
- 100. Stephanie Meadow