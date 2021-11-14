2021 Pelican Women's Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
The 2021 Pelican Women's Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Nelly Korda, who held on for a playoff win at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla.

Korda found herself two up with two to play, and then she made a triple bogey on the 71st hole, leaving her a shot out of the lead. She then birdied the 18th hole to force a playoff with Lexi Thompson, Lydia Ko and Sei Young Kim on 17-under 263.

Then, on the first playoff hole, Korda again made birdie, this time with a 20-footer to win the title, consolidate her lead in the Rolex Rankings and head to the season finale on a high note.

Korda won and the $300,000 winner's share of the $1,750,000 purse.

Pelican Women's Championship recap notes

Korda picks up the win in the 26th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the fourth time in this 2021 season.

Korda earned 500 Race to the CME Globe points, with points available to players who make the 36-hole cut in every event.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut with 71 players finishing the tournament.

The LPGA Tour season concludes next week with the CME Group Tour Championship.

2021 Pelican Women's Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

1 Nelly Korda -17 65 66 63 69 263 $262,500
T2 Lydia Ko -17 67 66 64 66 263 $123,183
T2 Sei Young Kim -17 64 67 65 67 263 $123,183
T2 Lexi Thompson -17 65 64 65 69 263 $123,183
5 Brooke M. Henderson -14 67 69 65 65 266 $72,999
T6 Aditi Ashok -13 67 71 65 64 267 $45,746
T6 Jin Young Ko -13 68 66 67 66 267 $45,746
T6 Gaby Lopez -13 66 67 68 66 267 $45,746
T6 Pornanong Phatlum -13 67 66 67 67 267 $45,746
T6 Patty Tavatanakit -13 68 65 64 70 267 $45,746
T11 Caroline Inglis -12 68 70 64 66 268 $31,057
T11 Jessica Korda -12 67 67 67 67 268 $31,057
T11 Jeongeun Lee6 -12 68 64 69 67 268 $31,057
14 Yuka Saso -11 68 64 70 67 269 $27,253
15 Albane Valenzuela -10 69 68 69 64 270 $25,659
T16 Ally Ewing -9 68 67 71 65 271 $21,708
T16 Yu Liu -9 66 72 67 66 271 $21,708
T16 Ariya Jutanugarn -9 69 68 66 68 271 $21,708
T16 Wei-Ling Hsu -9 66 64 72 69 271 $21,708
T16 Lauren Coughlin -9 65 68 68 70 271 $21,708
T16 Christina Kim -9 65 66 65 75 271 $21,708
T22 Mel Reid -8 75 63 70 64 272 $17,254
T22 Amy Olson -8 69 66 72 65 272 $17,254
T22 Xiyu Lin -8 70 69 66 67 272 $17,254
T22 Lauren Stephenson -8 68 68 66 70 272 $17,254
T22 Maria Fassi -8 67 65 68 72 272 $17,254
T22 Jennifer Kupcho -8 65 64 66 77 272 $17,254
T28 In Gee Chun -7 74 66 66 67 273 $13,909
T28 Marina Alex -7 68 71 67 67 273 $13,909
T28 Pavarisa Yoktuan -7 68 67 70 68 273 $13,909
T28 Danielle Kang -7 65 67 70 71 273 $13,909
T28 Leona Maguire -7 62 68 68 75 273 $13,909
T33 Cheyenne Knight -6 70 68 69 67 274 $10,896
T33 Brittany Lincicome -6 68 70 68 68 274 $10,896
T33 Madelene Sagstrom -6 69 68 69 68 274 $10,896
T33 Annie Park -6 68 69 69 68 274 $10,896
T33 Sarah Schmelzel -6 72 67 65 70 274 $10,896
T33 Jaye Marie Green -6 69 66 68 71 274 $10,896
T33 A Lim Kim -6 68 67 67 72 274 $10,896
T40 Lindy Duncan -5 72 66 71 66 275 $8,178
T40 Giulia Molinaro -5 70 69 68 68 275 $8,178
T40 Ryann O'Toole -5 69 68 70 68 275 $8,178
T40 Isi Gabsa -5 70 69 67 69 275 $8,178
T40 Katherine Kirk -5 70 67 68 70 275 $8,178
T40 Jodi Ewart Shadoff -5 72 64 68 71 275 $8,178
T40 Nasa Hataoka -5 65 70 68 72 275 $8,178
T47 Eun-Hee Ji -4 71 68 68 69 276 $6,477
T47 Stephanie Meadow -4 70 70 66 70 276 $6,477
T47 Caroline Masson -4 69 68 68 71 276 $6,477
T47 Jennifer Song -4 70 66 69 71 276 $6,477
T47 Esther Henseleit -4 66 70 68 72 276 $6,477
T52 Alena Sharp -3 70 66 72 69 277 $5,486
T52 Brittany Altomare -3 67 69 71 70 277 $5,486
T52 Su Oh -3 68 64 73 72 277 $5,486
T52 Mi Hyang Lee -3 69 62 73 73 277 $5,486
T52 Matilda Castren -3 67 64 72 74 277 $5,486
T57 Tiffany Chan -2 70 70 71 67 278 $4,778
T57 Ashleigh Buhai -2 71 66 68 73 278 $4,778
T57 Celine Boutier -2 68 66 70 74 278 $4,778
T60 Emma Talley -1 70 70 71 68 279 $4,247
T60 Azahara Munoz -1 74 66 69 70 279 $4,247
T60 Perrine Delacour -1 70 69 68 72 279 $4,247
T60 Lizette Salas -1 69 70 68 72 279 $4,247
T60 Pernilla Lindberg -1 72 65 69 73 279 $4,247
T65 Jasmine Suwannapura E 72 67 69 72 280 $3,937
T65 Wichanee Meechai E 69 68 69 74 280 $3,937
67 Moriya Jutanugarn 1 68 72 69 72 281 $3,805
T68 Nicole Broch Estrup 2 69 71 68 74 282 $3,672
T68 Ssu-Chia Cheng 2 67 72 69 74 282 $3,672
70 So Yeon Ryu 3 73 66 69 75 283 $3,540
T71 Paula Reto 4 71 69 72 72 284 $3,451
T71 Megan Khang 4 70 69 73 72 284 $3,451
T71 Kristen Gillman 4 71 67 72 74 284 $3,451

