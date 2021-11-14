2021 Pelican Women’s Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Pelican Women's Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Nelly Korda, who held on for a playoff win at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Fla.

Korda found herself two up with two to play, and then she made a triple bogey on the 71st hole, leaving her a shot out of the lead. She then birdied the 18th hole to force a playoff with Lexi Thompson, Lydia Ko and Sei Young Kim on 17-under 263.

Then, on the first playoff hole, Korda again made birdie, this time with a 20-footer to win the title, consolidate her lead in the Rolex Rankings and head to the season finale on a high note.

Korda won and the $300,000 winner's share of the $1,750,000 purse.



Pelican Women's Championship recap notes

Korda picks up the win in the 26th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle for the fourth time in this 2021 season.

Korda earned 500 Race to the CME Globe points, with points available to players who make the 36-hole cut in every event.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut with 71 players finishing the tournament.

The LPGA Tour season concludes next week with the CME Group Tour Championship.

2021 Pelican Women's Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

