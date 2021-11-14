2021 DP World Tour Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2021 DP World Tour Championship field is set with the passing of the entry deadline and the outcome of the Aviv Dubai Championship. The field is set for this event, played at Jumeirah Golf Estates' Earth Course in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
The DP World Tour Championship field is headlined by the likes of Colin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Fitzpatrick and more.
This is set to be a 53-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the final Rolex Series event played and the end of the season.
The tournament is being played in its normal spot, bringing a conclusion to the Race to Dubai.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The field will be playing for an $9 million purse, with 14 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2021 DP World Tour Championship field
- Abraham Ancer
- Marcus Armitage
- Adri Arnaus
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Alexander Björk
- Richard Bland
- Dean Burmester
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Laurie Canter
- Paul Casey
- John Catlin
- Sean Crocker
- Thomas Detry
- Jamie Donaldson
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Grant Forrest
- Sergio Garcia
- Joachim B. Hansen
- Justin Harding
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Lucas Herbert
- Garrick Higgo
- Calum Hill
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Billy Horschel
- Sam Horsfield
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Martin Kaymer
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Joakim Lagergren
- Francesco Laporta
- Min Woo Lee
- Shane Lowry
- Robert Macintyre
- Rory Mcilroy
- Adrian Meronk
- Guido Migliozzi
- Collin Morikawa
- James Morrison
- Victor Perez
- Thomas Pieters
- Ian Poulter
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Patrick Reed
- Antoine Rozner
- Jason Scrivener
- Johannes Veerman
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Danny Willett
- Jeff Winther
- Will Zalatoris
Top 50 players in 2021 DP World Tour Championship field
- 2. Collin Morikawa
- 8. Rory McIlroy
- 13. Abraham Ancer
- 19. Tyrrell Hatton
- 20. Billy Horschel
- 23. Patrick Reed
- 26. Paul Casey
- 27. Matt Fitzpatrick
- 32. Will Zalatoris
- 39. Tommy Fleetwood
- 42. Shane Lowry
- 43. Sergio Garcia
- 44. Lucas Herbert
- 45. Christiaan Bezuidenhout