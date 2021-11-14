2021 DP World Tour Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2021 DP World Tour Championship field is set with the passing of the entry deadline and the outcome of the Aviv Dubai Championship. The field is set for this event, played at Jumeirah Golf Estates' Earth Course in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The DP World Tour Championship field is headlined by the likes of Colin Morikawa, Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Fitzpatrick and more.

This is set to be a 53-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the final Rolex Series event played and the end of the season.

The tournament is being played in its normal spot, bringing a conclusion to the Race to Dubai.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The field will be playing for an $9 million purse, with 14 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2021 DP World Tour Championship field

Abraham Ancer

Marcus Armitage

Adri Arnaus

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Alexander Björk

Richard Bland

Dean Burmester

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Laurie Canter

Paul Casey

John Catlin

Sean Crocker

Thomas Detry

Jamie Donaldson

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Grant Forrest

Sergio Garcia

Joachim B. Hansen

Justin Harding

Tyrrell Hatton

Lucas Herbert

Garrick Higgo

Calum Hill

Nicolai Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard

Billy Horschel

Sam Horsfield

Masahiro Kawamura

Martin Kaymer

Maximilian Kieffer

Joakim Lagergren

Francesco Laporta

Min Woo Lee

Shane Lowry

Robert Macintyre

Rory Mcilroy

Adrian Meronk

Guido Migliozzi

Collin Morikawa

James Morrison

Victor Perez

Thomas Pieters

Ian Poulter

Tapio Pulkkanen

Patrick Reed

Antoine Rozner

Jason Scrivener

Johannes Veerman

Bernd Wiesberger

Danny Willett

Jeff Winther

Will Zalatoris

Top 50 players in 2021 DP World Tour Championship field