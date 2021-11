2021 Aviv Dubai Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Aviv Dubai Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Joachim B. Hansen, who picked up his second European Tour win at Jumeirah Golf Estates' Fire Course in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Hansen picked up his second win on the European Tour in as many years, holding on for a one-shot win on 23-under 265. The Dane held off two players -- Francesco Laporta and Bernd Wiesberger -- for the title.

Jazz Janewattananond, Andy Sullivan, Min Woo Lee and Antoine Rozner all finished in a tie for fourth place.

Hansen won the €237,810 winner's share of the $1,500,000 purse.

2021 Aviv Dubai Championship highlights

Aviv Dubai Championship recap notes

Hansen earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, with Hansen getting the minimum first-place points available for a European Tour event.

There was a cut this week, with 69 qualifying players finishing the event after making the 36-hole cut on 5-under 138 or better.

Hansen earns 335 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.

The European Tour season concludes next week with the DP World Tour Championship Dubai.

2021 Aviv Dubai Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details