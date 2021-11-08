2021 Aviv Dubai Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 Aviv Dubai Championship betting odds have been released for the European Tour event at Jumeirah Golf Estates' Fire Course in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The European Tour betting favorite this week is Paul Casey, who comes in at 9-to-1 (+900) betting odds.

Tommy Fleetwood is at 10-to-1.

Bernd Wisberger is at 16-to-1.

2021 Aviv Dubai Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the Aviv Dubai Championship, with the European Tour getting back to Dubai to end the season. This event was a fill-in for the second year in a row, but it's got a decent field of players who will be in the DP World Tour Championship next week and some looking to break into it.

2021 Aviv Dubai Championship betting odds: Outright winner