2021 Aviv Dubai Championship betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 Aviv Dubai Championship betting odds have been released for the European Tour event at Jumeirah Golf Estates' Fire Course in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
The European Tour betting favorite this week is Paul Casey, who comes in at 9-to-1 (+900) betting odds.
Tommy Fleetwood is at 10-to-1.
Bernd Wisberger is at 16-to-1.
2021 Aviv Dubai Championship tips, expert picks and futures bets
This week, we have the Aviv Dubai Championship, with the European Tour getting back to Dubai to end the season. This event was a fill-in for the second year in a row, but it's got a decent field of players who will be in the DP World Tour Championship next week and some looking to break into it.
2021 Aviv Dubai Championship betting odds: Outright winner
- Paul Casey: +900
- Tommy Fleetwood: +1000
- Bernd Wiesberger: +1600
- Matt Wallace: +2200
- Min Woo Lee: +2500
- Dean Burmester: +2800
- Rafa Cabrera Bello: +2800
- Thomas Detry: +2800
- Sam Horsfield: +3300
- Antoine Rozner: +4000
- Martin Kaymer: +4000
- Robert MacIntyre: +4000
- Johannes Veerman: +4500
- Callum Shinkwin: +5000
- Grant Forrest: +5000
- Guido Migliozzi: +5000
- John Catlin: +5000
- Jordan Smith: +5000
- Masahiro Kawamura: +5000
- Sean Crocker: +5000
- Victor Perez: +5000
- Adrian Meronk: +5500
- Joachim B Hansen: +5500
- Lucas Bjerregaard: +5500
- Alexander Bjork: +6000
- Andy Sullivan: +6000
- Matthew Jordan: +6000
- Shubhankar Sharma: +6000
- Fabrizio Zanotti: +6600
- Francesco Laporta: +6600
- Justin Harding: +6600
- Romain Langasque: +6600
- Tom Lewis: +6600
- Joakim Lagergren: +7000
- Mikko Korhonen: +7000
- David Horsey: +7500
- Adrian Otaegui: +8000
- Alexander Levy: +8000
- Jack Senior: +8000
- Jazz Janewattananond: +8000
- Jorge Campillo: +8000
- Marcus Armitage: +8000
- Matthieu Pavon: +8000
- Nino Bertasio: +8000
- Sebastian Soderberg: +8000
- Alvaro Quiros: +9000
- Niklas Lemke: +9000
- Renato Paratore: +9000
- Edoardo Molinari: +10000
- Jeff Winther: +10000
- Joost Luiten: +10000
- Thorbjorn Olesen: +10000
- Alejandro Canizares: +11000
- Eddie Pepperell: +11000
- James Morrison: +11000
- Julien Guerrier: +11000
- Justin Walters: +11000
- Richie Ramsay: +11000
- Tapio Pulkkanen: +11000
- Kalle Samooja: +12500
- Kristoffer Broberg: +12500
- Mike Lorenzo Vera: +12500
- Nicolas Colsaerts: +12500
- Ross Fisher: +12500