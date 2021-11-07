2021 TimberTech Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
2021 TimberTech Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

11/07/2021 at 7:47 pm
The 2021 TimberTech Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Steven Alker, who earned his first PGA Tour Champions win at The Old Course at Broken Sound in Boca Raton, Fla.

Alker won the 54-hole tournament -- the second leg of the three-event Charles Schwab Cup playoffs -- with a two-shot win over Miguel Angel Jimenez and Jim Furyk.

Alker won on 17-under 199 to jump into the top 36 in the points list and earn a spot in the season-ending 36-player tournament.

Alker won the $305,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

TimberTech Championship recap notes

Alker wins his first PGA Tour Champions title, becoming the latest player to win and earn status on the 50-plus circuit after playing the entire season without full status.

The money Alker -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no true cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2021 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Arizona.

2021 TimberTech Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Steven Alker -17 68 63 68 199 $305,000
T2 Miguel Ángel Jiménez -15 68 67 66 201 $162,400
T2 Jim Furyk -15 66 64 71 201 $162,400
T4 Ernie Els -12 67 66 71 204 $107,000
T4 Tim Petrovic -12 69 61 74 204 $107,000
T6 K.J. Choi -11 68 70 67 205 $79,000
T6 Kirk Triplett -11 69 66 70 205 $79,000
T8 Brandt Jobe -10 69 70 67 206 $57,333
T8 Woody Austin -10 66 71 69 206 $57,333
T8 Scott Dunlap -10 68 67 71 206 $57,333
T11 Ken Tanigawa -8 72 68 68 208 $48,000
T11 Bernhard Langer -8 70 69 69 208 $48,000
T11 Vijay Singh -8 69 69 70 208 $48,000
T14 Paul Broadhurst -7 68 71 70 209 $42,000
T14 Ken Duke -7 69 68 72 209 $42,000
T14 Tim Herron -7 68 69 72 209 $42,000
T17 Kenny Perry -6 68 73 69 210 $35,333
T17 Paul Goydos -6 70 69 71 210 $35,333
T17 Billy Mayfair -6 68 70 72 210 $35,333
T20 Shane Bertsch -5 69 72 70 211 $26,000
T20 Jeff Maggert -5 68 68 75 211 $26,000
22 Rod Pampling -4 71 70 71 212 $23,000
T23 Brett Quigley -3 67 76 70 213 $21,500
T23 Wes Short, Jr. -3 72 68 73 213 $21,500
T25 Marco Dawson -2 71 71 72 214 $19,500
T25 Retief Goosen -2 70 70 74 214 $19,500
T27 Mike Weir -1 78 72 65 215 $17,400
T27 Steve Flesch -1 72 70 73 215 $17,400
T27 Gene Sauers -1 71 71 73 215 $17,400
T30 Dicky Pride E 73 72 71 216 $14,440
T30 Cameron Beckman E 71 71 74 216 $14,440
T30 Stephen Ames E 70 72 74 216 $14,440
T30 Doug Barron E 71 70 75 216 $14,440
T30 Scott Parel E 72 69 75 216 $14,440
35 Billy Andrade 1 71 71 75 217 $12,600
T36 Stephen Leaney 2 76 68 74 218 $11,250
T36 Colin Montgomerie 2 74 69 75 218 $11,250
T36 Lee Janzen 2 72 70 76 218 $11,250
T36 Glen Day 2 70 72 76 218 $11,250
40 Tom Lehman 3 76 71 72 219 $10,200
T41 Rocco Mediate 5 73 72 76 221 $9,600
T41 Bob Estes 5 75 68 78 221 $9,600
43 Alex Cejka 6 75 77 70 222 $9,000
44 Jerry Kelly 7 79 68 76 223 $8,600
45 Darren Clarke 12 79 74 75 228 $8,200
46 Tom Byrum 13 75 79 75 229 $7,800

