2021 TimberTech Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 TimberTech Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Steven Alker, who earned his first PGA Tour Champions win at The Old Course at Broken Sound in Boca Raton, Fla.

Alker won the 54-hole tournament -- the second leg of the three-event Charles Schwab Cup playoffs -- with a two-shot win over Miguel Angel Jimenez and Jim Furyk.

Alker won on 17-under 199 to jump into the top 36 in the points list and earn a spot in the season-ending 36-player tournament.

Alker won the $305,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

TimberTech Championship recap notes

Alker wins his first PGA Tour Champions title, becoming the latest player to win and earn status on the 50-plus circuit after playing the entire season without full status.

The money Alker -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no true cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2021 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Arizona.

2021 TimberTech Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details