2021 Portugal Masters money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2021 Portugal Masters purse is set for €1.5 million, with 65 professional players who complete four rounds at the Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course in Vilamoura, Portugal, earning an official-money paycheck this week.
The winner's share of the Portugal Masters prize pool is at €250,000, with the second-place finisher taking home €166,660.
The Portugal Masters field is headed by Nino Bertasio, Thomas Pieters and more.
This tournament started with 108 players, and a 36-hole cut was made this week after two rounds of play at 1-over 141 or better.
What else is on the line
Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.
The winner of this event will earn 460 Race to Dubai points, which goes a long way in making the top 60 in the standings for the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.
Additionally, there are 24 big Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner of the tournament.
While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the European Tour. Winners of this event get a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour, berths into critical European Tour events for years to come.
2021 Portugal Masters prize money, winner's share, first-place payout
- 1. €250,000
- 2. €166,660
- 3. €93,900
- 4. €75,000
- 5. €63,600
- 6. €52,500
- 7. €45,000
- 8. €37,500
- 9. €33,600
- 10. €30,000
- 11. €27,600
- 12. €25,800
- 13. €24,150
- 14. €22,950
- 15. €22,050
- 16. €21,150
- 17. €20,250
- 18. €19,350
- 19. €18,600
- 20. €18,000
- 21. €17,400
- 22. €16,950
- 23. €16,500
- 24. €16,050
- 25. €15,600
- 26. €15,150
- 27. €14,700
- 28. €14,250
- 29. €13,800
- 30. €13,350
- 31. €12,900
- 32. €12,450
- 33. €12,000
- 34. €11,550
- 35. €11,250
- 36. €10,950
- 37. €10,650
- 38. €10,350
- 39. €10,050
- 40. €9,750
- 41. €9,450
- 42. €9,150
- 43. €8,850
- 44. €8,550
- 45. €8,250
- 46. €7,950
- 47. €7,650
- 48. €7,350
- 49. €7,050
- 50. €6,750
- 51. €6,450
- 52. €6,150
- 53. €5,850
- 54. €5,550
- 55. €5,250
- 56. €4,950
- 57. €4,650
- 58. €4,500
- 59. €4,350
- 60. €4,200
- 61. €4,050
- 62. €3,900
- 63. €3,750
- 64. €3,600
- 65. €3,450