2021 Aviv Dubai Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Aviv Dubai Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Jumeirah Golf Estates' Fire Course in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

The Aviv Dubai Championship field is headlined by the likes of Paul Casey, Rasmus Hojgaard and Tommy Fleetwood.

This is set to be a 114-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the return to the European Tour's home in Dubai before the season finale.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.

The field will be playing for an $1.5 million purse, with two of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2021 Aviv Dubai Championship field

Marcus Armitage

Nino Bertasio

Wil Besseling

Lucas Bjerregaard

Alexander Björk

Thomas Bjørn

Kristoffer Broberg

Steven Brown

Dean Burmester

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Jonathan Caldwell

Jorge Campillo

Paul Casey

John Catlin

Ashley Chesters

George Coetzee

Nicolas Colsaerts

Sean Crocker

Thomas Detry

David Drysdale

Nacho Elvira

Oliver Farr

Oliver Fisher

Ross Fisher

Tommy Fleetwood

Grant Forrest

Stephen Gallacher

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez

Daniel Gavins

Gavin Green

Julien Guerrier

Joachim B. Hansen

Justin Harding

Padraig Harrington

Benjamin Hebert

Scott Hend

David Horsey

Sam Horsfield

David Howell

Scott Jamieson

Jazz Janewattananond

Matthew Jordan

Rikard Karlberg

Masahiro Kawamura

Martin Kaymer

Maximilian Kieffer

Marcus Kinhult

Mikko Korhonen

Joakim Lagergren

Romain Langasque

Francesco Laporta

David Law

Min Woo Lee

Niklas Lemke

Alexander Levy

Tom Lewis

Zander Lombard

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Joost Luiten

Robert Macintyre

Richard Mcevoy

Ross Mcgowan

Adrian Meronk

Guido Migliozzi

Edoardo Molinari

James Morrison

Wilco Nienaber

Thorbjørn Olesen

Adrian Otaegui

Chris Paisley

Renato Paratore

Matthieu Pavon

Eddie Pepperell

Victor Perez

Thomas Pieters

Haydn Porteous

Tapio Pulkkanen

Alvaro Quiros

Richie Ramsay

Robin Roussel

Antoine Rozner

Kalle Samooja

Ricardo Santos

Jason Scrivener

Jack Senior

Shubhankar Sharma

Cormac Sharvin

Callum Shinkwin

Ahmad Skaik

Jordan Smith

Sebastian Soderberg

Joël Stalter

Andy Sullivan

Julian Suri

Connor Syme

Sami Välimäki

Daniel Van Tonder

Johannes Veerman

Matt Wallace

Justin Walters

Paul Waring

Marc Warren

Bernd Wiesberger

Oliver Wilson

Jeff Winther

Chris Wood

Fabrizio Zanotti

Top 50 players in 2021 Aviv Dubai Championship field