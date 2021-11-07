2021 Aviv Dubai Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Aviv Dubai Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Jumeirah Golf Estates' Fire Course in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
The Aviv Dubai Championship field is headlined by the likes of Paul Casey, Rasmus Hojgaard and Tommy Fleetwood.
This is set to be a 114-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the return to the European Tour's home in Dubai before the season finale.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.
The field will be playing for an $1.5 million purse, with two of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2021 Aviv Dubai Championship field
- Marcus Armitage
- Nino Bertasio
- Wil Besseling
- Lucas Bjerregaard
- Alexander Björk
- Thomas Bjørn
- Kristoffer Broberg
- Steven Brown
- Dean Burmester
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Jonathan Caldwell
- Jorge Campillo
- Paul Casey
- John Catlin
- Ashley Chesters
- George Coetzee
- Nicolas Colsaerts
- Sean Crocker
- Thomas Detry
- David Drysdale
- Nacho Elvira
- Oliver Farr
- Oliver Fisher
- Ross Fisher
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Grant Forrest
- Stephen Gallacher
- Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
- Daniel Gavins
- Gavin Green
- Julien Guerrier
- Joachim B. Hansen
- Justin Harding
- Padraig Harrington
- Benjamin Hebert
- Scott Hend
- David Horsey
- Sam Horsfield
- David Howell
- Scott Jamieson
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Matthew Jordan
- Rikard Karlberg
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Martin Kaymer
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Marcus Kinhult
- Mikko Korhonen
- Joakim Lagergren
- Romain Langasque
- Francesco Laporta
- David Law
- Min Woo Lee
- Niklas Lemke
- Alexander Levy
- Tom Lewis
- Zander Lombard
- Mike Lorenzo-Vera
- Joost Luiten
- Robert Macintyre
- Richard Mcevoy
- Ross Mcgowan
- Adrian Meronk
- Guido Migliozzi
- Edoardo Molinari
- James Morrison
- Wilco Nienaber
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Adrian Otaegui
- Chris Paisley
- Renato Paratore
- Matthieu Pavon
- Eddie Pepperell
- Victor Perez
- Thomas Pieters
- Haydn Porteous
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Alvaro Quiros
- Richie Ramsay
- Robin Roussel
- Antoine Rozner
- Kalle Samooja
- Ricardo Santos
- Jason Scrivener
- Jack Senior
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Cormac Sharvin
- Callum Shinkwin
- Ahmad Skaik
- Jordan Smith
- Sebastian Soderberg
- Joël Stalter
- Andy Sullivan
- Julian Suri
- Connor Syme
- Sami Välimäki
- Daniel Van Tonder
- Johannes Veerman
- Matt Wallace
- Justin Walters
- Paul Waring
- Marc Warren
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Oliver Wilson
- Jeff Winther
- Chris Wood
- Fabrizio Zanotti
Top 50 players in 2021 Aviv Dubai Championship field
- 27. Paul Casey
- 38. Tommy Fleetwood