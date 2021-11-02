NBC Sports moves US Open, Open early-round broadcasts from Golf Channel to USA Network

Beginning in 2022, early-round coverage of USGA and R&A championships -- including the US Open, US Women's Open, The Open and the AIG Women's Open -- will be moving from Golf Channel to USA Network.

The change was announced as part of a broader reveal of sports programming that will be moving from NBC Sports Network to USA Network once NBC Universal shutters the sports channel on Dec. 31, 2021.

In total, more than 1,500 hours of live programming will move from NBC Sports Network to USA Network, including the Premier League, NASCAR, Olympic sports and horse racing. Other content will be moving to CNBC, E!, the NBC Sports website and app, as well as the streaming service, Peacock, which has become a frequent landing for a variety of golf-related content.

NBC is hopeful USA Network, which is one of the most-viewed networks on cable television, will deliver larger audiences for these events and offer more exposure to non-sports viewers who may wind up liking what they see. During the Tokyo Olympics, USA Network pulled in an average of 1.6 million primetime viewers as it was home for a variety of popular sports.

All PGA Tour coverage will remain exclusively on Golf Channel or NBC.