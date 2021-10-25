2021 Portugal Masters field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Portugal Masters field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course in Vilamoura, Portugal.
The Portugal Masters field is headlined by the likes of Jeff Winther, Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Rasmus Hojgaard.
This is set to be a 108-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the return to the European Tour's long-running Portugal stop.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.
The field will be playing for an €1.5 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2021 Portugal Masters field
- Pep Angles
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Marcus Armitage
- Adri Arnaus
- Nino Bertasio
- Wil Besseling
- Lucas Bjerregaard
- Alexander Björk
- Thomas Bjørn
- Richard Bland
- Kristoffer Broberg
- Steven Brown
- Jonathan Caldwell
- Jorge Campillo
- Laurie Canter
- John Catlin
- Ashley Chesters
- George Coetzee
- Nicolas Colsaerts
- Sean Crocker
- Jamie Donaldson
- David Drysdale
- Victor Dubuisson
- Nacho Elvira
- Oliver Fisher
- Ross Fisher
- Matt Ford
- Grant Forrest
- Lorenzo Gagli
- Stephen Gallacher
- Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez
- Daniel Gavins
- Gavin Green
- Julien Guerrier
- Joachim B. Hansen
- Peter Hanson
- Padraig Harrington
- Benjamin Hebert
- Scott Hend
- Calum Hill
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Rasmus Højgaard
- David Horsey
- Sam Horsfield
- David Howell
- Raphaël Jacquelin
- Scott Jamieson
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Andrew Johnston
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Marcus Kinhult
- Mikko Korhonen
- Joakim Lagergren
- Romain Langasque
- Pablo Larrazábal
- David Law
- Min Woo Lee
- Alexander Levy
- Ondrej Lieser
- Zander Lombard
- Mike Lorenzo-Vera
- Joost Luiten
- Robert Macintyre
- Richard Mansell
- Richard Mcevoy
- Ross Mcgowan
- Edoardo Molinari
- Alex Noren
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Adrian Otaegui
- Chris Paisley
- Renato Paratore
- Matthieu Pavon
- Eddie Pepperell
- Victor Perez
- Thomas Pieters
- Haydn Porteous
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Alvaro Quiros
- Richie Ramsay
- Robert Rock
- Antoine Rozner
- Kalle Samooja
- Callum Shinkwin
- Jack Singh Brar
- Jordan Smith
- Sebastian Soderberg
- Matthew Southgate
- Graeme Storm
- Andy Sullivan
- Julian Suri
- Connor Syme
- Sami Välimäki
- Matt Wallace
- Justin Walters
- Marc Warren
- Oliver Wilson
- Jeff Winther
- Chris Wood
- Fabrizio Zanotti
Top 50 players in 2021 Portugal Masters field
There are no top-50 players in the field.