2021 Portugal Masters field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Portugal Masters field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course in Vilamoura, Portugal.

The Portugal Masters field is headlined by the likes of Jeff Winther, Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Rasmus Hojgaard.

This is set to be a 108-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the return to the European Tour's long-running Portugal stop.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.

The field will be playing for an €1.5 million purse, with none of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2021 Portugal Masters field

Pep Angles

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Marcus Armitage

Adri Arnaus

Nino Bertasio

Wil Besseling

Lucas Bjerregaard

Alexander Björk

Thomas Bjørn

Richard Bland

Kristoffer Broberg

Steven Brown

Jonathan Caldwell

Jorge Campillo

Laurie Canter

John Catlin

Ashley Chesters

George Coetzee

Nicolas Colsaerts

Sean Crocker

Jamie Donaldson

David Drysdale

Victor Dubuisson

Nacho Elvira

Oliver Fisher

Ross Fisher

Matt Ford

Grant Forrest

Lorenzo Gagli

Stephen Gallacher

Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez

Daniel Gavins

Gavin Green

Julien Guerrier

Joachim B. Hansen

Peter Hanson

Padraig Harrington

Benjamin Hebert

Scott Hend

Calum Hill

Nicolai Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard

David Horsey

Sam Horsfield

David Howell

Raphaël Jacquelin

Scott Jamieson

Jazz Janewattananond

Andrew Johnston

Maximilian Kieffer

Marcus Kinhult

Mikko Korhonen

Joakim Lagergren

Romain Langasque

Pablo Larrazábal

David Law

Min Woo Lee

Alexander Levy

Ondrej Lieser

Zander Lombard

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Joost Luiten

Robert Macintyre

Richard Mansell

Richard Mcevoy

Ross Mcgowan

Edoardo Molinari

Alex Noren

Thorbjørn Olesen

Adrian Otaegui

Chris Paisley

Renato Paratore

Matthieu Pavon

Eddie Pepperell

Victor Perez

Thomas Pieters

Haydn Porteous

Tapio Pulkkanen

Alvaro Quiros

Richie Ramsay

Robert Rock

Antoine Rozner

Kalle Samooja

Callum Shinkwin

Jack Singh Brar

Jordan Smith

Sebastian Soderberg

Matthew Southgate

Graeme Storm

Andy Sullivan

Julian Suri

Connor Syme

Sami Välimäki

Matt Wallace

Justin Walters

Marc Warren

Oliver Wilson

Jeff Winther

Chris Wood

Fabrizio Zanotti

Top 50 players in 2021 Portugal Masters field

There are no top-50 players in the field.