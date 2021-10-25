2021 Dominion Energy Charity Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Champions Tour

2021 Dominion Energy Charity Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

10/25/2021 at 8:48 am
Golf News Net


The 2021 Dominion Energy Charity Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Bernhard Langer, who earned his 42nd PGA Tour Champions win at The Country Club of Virginia in Richmond, Va.

Langer won the 54-hole tournament in a playoff over Doug Barron. Langer and Barron got into extra frames after finishing tied at 14-under 202.

On the first playoff hole, Langer made a 5-footer for birdie to take the title. Steve Flesch finished in solo third, two shots out of the playoff.

Langer won the $305,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Dominion Energy Charity Classic recap notes

Langer wins his 42nd PGA Tour Champions title, becoming the oldest winner in the history of the 50-plus circuit at 64 years and nearly two months old.

The money Langer -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no true cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2021 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the TimberTech Championship in Florida.

2021 Dominion Energy Charity Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Bernhard Langer -14 66 67 69 202 $305,000
2 Doug Barron -14 66 68 68 202 $180,000
3 Steve Flesch -12 64 67 73 204 $144,800
T4 Ernie Els -11 70 72 63 205 $91,500
T4 Ken Duke -11 68 69 68 205 $91,500
T4 Tim Petrovic -11 67 67 71 205 $91,500
T4 Steven Alker -11 63 70 72 205 $91,500
T8 Thongchai Jaidee -10 73 66 67 206 $57,333
T8 Matt Gogel -10 66 71 69 206 $57,333
T8 Jim Furyk -10 69 68 69 206 $57,333
T11 Darren Clarke -9 69 70 68 207 $44,000
T11 Marco Dawson -9 70 69 68 207 $44,000
T11 Jeff Sluman -9 68 68 71 207 $44,000
T14 Bob Estes -8 66 71 71 208 $37,000
T14 Scott Parel -8 70 67 71 208 $37,000
T16 Kirk Triplett -7 68 72 69 209 $26,778
T16 Tim Herron -7 68 72 69 209 $26,778
T16 Retief Goosen -7 69 71 69 209 $26,778
T16 Tom Byrum -7 68 71 70 209 $26,778
T16 Jay Haas -7 71 68 70 209 $26,778
T16 Stephen Ames -7 66 71 72 209 $26,778
T16 Alex Cejka -7 68 70 71 209 $26,778
T16 Gene Sauers -7 68 68 73 209 $26,778
T16 Scott Dunlap -7 71 66 72 209 $26,778
T25 Joe Durant -5 71 70 70 211 $17,833
T25 Tom Lehman -5 69 71 71 211 $17,833
T25 Woody Austin -5 71 69 71 211 $17,833
T25 José María Olazábal -5 69 74 68 211 $17,833
T25 Cameron Beckman -5 70 67 74 211 $17,833
T25 Kenny Perry -5 69 68 74 211 $17,833
T31 Robert Karlsson -4 74 67 71 212 $13,800
T31 Miguel Ángel Jiménez -4 74 67 71 212 $13,800
T31 Stephen Leaney -4 73 69 70 212 $13,800
T31 Shane Bertsch -4 67 72 73 212 $13,800
T31 Paul Stankowski -4 71 72 69 212 $13,800
T36 Glen Day -3 71 70 72 213 $11,700
T36 David Toms -3 69 70 74 213 $11,700
T38 Brandt Jobe -2 69 74 71 214 $10,400
T38 Stephen Dodd -2 69 74 71 214 $10,400
T38 K.J. Choi -2 73 72 69 214 $10,400
T38 Duffy Waldorf -2 72 75 67 214 $10,400
T42 Rod Pampling -1 72 69 74 215 $8,600
T42 Jeff Maggert -1 72 70 73 215 $8,600
T42 Billy Mayfair -1 70 73 72 215 $8,600
T42 David McKenzie -1 71 72 72 215 $8,600
T42 Brett Quigley -1 71 72 72 215 $8,600
T47 Mike Weir E 73 68 75 216 $6,600
T47 Wes Short, Jr. E 73 72 71 216 $6,600
T47 Phil Mickelson E 71 74 71 216 $6,600
T47 Colin Montgomerie E 76 70 70 216 $6,600
T47 Dicky Pride E 71 75 70 216 $6,600
T52 Rocco Mediate 1 71 72 74 217 $5,200
T52 Willie Wood 1 72 71 74 217 $5,200
T54 Lee Janzen 2 74 73 71 218 $4,600
T54 Paul Goydos 2 73 75 70 218 $4,600
T54 Kent Jones 2 73 75 70 218 $4,600
T57 Tom Pernice Jr. 3 79 65 75 219 $4,100
T57 Billy Andrade 3 71 76 72 219 $4,100
T59 Vijay Singh 4 73 73 74 220 $3,500
T59 Paul Broadhurst 4 74 73 73 220 $3,500
T59 Ken Tanigawa 4 80 71 69 220 $3,500
T59 Chris DiMarco 4 72 79 69 220 $3,500
63 Tom Gillis 12 76 74 78 228 $3,000

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.