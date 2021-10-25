2021 Dominion Energy Charity Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Dominion Energy Charity Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Bernhard Langer, who earned his 42nd PGA Tour Champions win at The Country Club of Virginia in Richmond, Va.

Langer won the 54-hole tournament in a playoff over Doug Barron. Langer and Barron got into extra frames after finishing tied at 14-under 202.

On the first playoff hole, Langer made a 5-footer for birdie to take the title. Steve Flesch finished in solo third, two shots out of the playoff.

Langer won the $305,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Dominion Energy Charity Classic recap notes

Langer wins his 42nd PGA Tour Champions title, becoming the oldest winner in the history of the 50-plus circuit at 64 years and nearly two months old.

The money Langer -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.

There is no true cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2021 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the TimberTech Championship in Florida.

2021 Dominion Energy Charity Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details