2021 Dominion Energy Charity Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Dominion Energy Charity Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Bernhard Langer, who earned his 42nd PGA Tour Champions win at The Country Club of Virginia in Richmond, Va.
Langer won the 54-hole tournament in a playoff over Doug Barron. Langer and Barron got into extra frames after finishing tied at 14-under 202.
On the first playoff hole, Langer made a 5-footer for birdie to take the title. Steve Flesch finished in solo third, two shots out of the playoff.
Langer won the $305,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.
Dominion Energy Charity Classic recap notes
Langer wins his 42nd PGA Tour Champions title, becoming the oldest winner in the history of the 50-plus circuit at 64 years and nearly two months old.
The money Langer -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into two points during the Charles Schwab Cup playoffs.
There is no true cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.
The 2021 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the TimberTech Championship in Florida.
2021 Dominion Energy Charity Classic final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Bernhard Langer
|-14
|66
|67
|69
|202
|$305,000
|2
|Doug Barron
|-14
|66
|68
|68
|202
|$180,000
|3
|Steve Flesch
|-12
|64
|67
|73
|204
|$144,800
|T4
|Ernie Els
|-11
|70
|72
|63
|205
|$91,500
|T4
|Ken Duke
|-11
|68
|69
|68
|205
|$91,500
|T4
|Tim Petrovic
|-11
|67
|67
|71
|205
|$91,500
|T4
|Steven Alker
|-11
|63
|70
|72
|205
|$91,500
|T8
|Thongchai Jaidee
|-10
|73
|66
|67
|206
|$57,333
|T8
|Matt Gogel
|-10
|66
|71
|69
|206
|$57,333
|T8
|Jim Furyk
|-10
|69
|68
|69
|206
|$57,333
|T11
|Darren Clarke
|-9
|69
|70
|68
|207
|$44,000
|T11
|Marco Dawson
|-9
|70
|69
|68
|207
|$44,000
|T11
|Jeff Sluman
|-9
|68
|68
|71
|207
|$44,000
|T14
|Bob Estes
|-8
|66
|71
|71
|208
|$37,000
|T14
|Scott Parel
|-8
|70
|67
|71
|208
|$37,000
|T16
|Kirk Triplett
|-7
|68
|72
|69
|209
|$26,778
|T16
|Tim Herron
|-7
|68
|72
|69
|209
|$26,778
|T16
|Retief Goosen
|-7
|69
|71
|69
|209
|$26,778
|T16
|Tom Byrum
|-7
|68
|71
|70
|209
|$26,778
|T16
|Jay Haas
|-7
|71
|68
|70
|209
|$26,778
|T16
|Stephen Ames
|-7
|66
|71
|72
|209
|$26,778
|T16
|Alex Cejka
|-7
|68
|70
|71
|209
|$26,778
|T16
|Gene Sauers
|-7
|68
|68
|73
|209
|$26,778
|T16
|Scott Dunlap
|-7
|71
|66
|72
|209
|$26,778
|T25
|Joe Durant
|-5
|71
|70
|70
|211
|$17,833
|T25
|Tom Lehman
|-5
|69
|71
|71
|211
|$17,833
|T25
|Woody Austin
|-5
|71
|69
|71
|211
|$17,833
|T25
|José María Olazábal
|-5
|69
|74
|68
|211
|$17,833
|T25
|Cameron Beckman
|-5
|70
|67
|74
|211
|$17,833
|T25
|Kenny Perry
|-5
|69
|68
|74
|211
|$17,833
|T31
|Robert Karlsson
|-4
|74
|67
|71
|212
|$13,800
|T31
|Miguel Ángel Jiménez
|-4
|74
|67
|71
|212
|$13,800
|T31
|Stephen Leaney
|-4
|73
|69
|70
|212
|$13,800
|T31
|Shane Bertsch
|-4
|67
|72
|73
|212
|$13,800
|T31
|Paul Stankowski
|-4
|71
|72
|69
|212
|$13,800
|T36
|Glen Day
|-3
|71
|70
|72
|213
|$11,700
|T36
|David Toms
|-3
|69
|70
|74
|213
|$11,700
|T38
|Brandt Jobe
|-2
|69
|74
|71
|214
|$10,400
|T38
|Stephen Dodd
|-2
|69
|74
|71
|214
|$10,400
|T38
|K.J. Choi
|-2
|73
|72
|69
|214
|$10,400
|T38
|Duffy Waldorf
|-2
|72
|75
|67
|214
|$10,400
|T42
|Rod Pampling
|-1
|72
|69
|74
|215
|$8,600
|T42
|Jeff Maggert
|-1
|72
|70
|73
|215
|$8,600
|T42
|Billy Mayfair
|-1
|70
|73
|72
|215
|$8,600
|T42
|David McKenzie
|-1
|71
|72
|72
|215
|$8,600
|T42
|Brett Quigley
|-1
|71
|72
|72
|215
|$8,600
|T47
|Mike Weir
|E
|73
|68
|75
|216
|$6,600
|T47
|Wes Short, Jr.
|E
|73
|72
|71
|216
|$6,600
|T47
|Phil Mickelson
|E
|71
|74
|71
|216
|$6,600
|T47
|Colin Montgomerie
|E
|76
|70
|70
|216
|$6,600
|T47
|Dicky Pride
|E
|71
|75
|70
|216
|$6,600
|T52
|Rocco Mediate
|1
|71
|72
|74
|217
|$5,200
|T52
|Willie Wood
|1
|72
|71
|74
|217
|$5,200
|T54
|Lee Janzen
|2
|74
|73
|71
|218
|$4,600
|T54
|Paul Goydos
|2
|73
|75
|70
|218
|$4,600
|T54
|Kent Jones
|2
|73
|75
|70
|218
|$4,600
|T57
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|3
|79
|65
|75
|219
|$4,100
|T57
|Billy Andrade
|3
|71
|76
|72
|219
|$4,100
|T59
|Vijay Singh
|4
|73
|73
|74
|220
|$3,500
|T59
|Paul Broadhurst
|4
|74
|73
|73
|220
|$3,500
|T59
|Ken Tanigawa
|4
|80
|71
|69
|220
|$3,500
|T59
|Chris DiMarco
|4
|72
|79
|69
|220
|$3,500
|63
|Tom Gillis
|12
|76
|74
|78
|228
|$3,000