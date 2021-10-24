2021 Mallorca Golf Open money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2021 Mallorca Golf Open purse is set for €3 million, with 67 professional players who complete four rounds at the Golf Santa Ponsa in Balearic Islands, Spain, earning an official-money paycheck this week.
The winner's share of the Mallorca Golf Open prize pool is at €166,660, with the second-place finisher taking home €111,110.
The Mallorca Golf Open field is headed by Jeff Winther, Thomas Pieters and more.
This tournament started with 120 players, and a 36-hole cut was made this week after two rounds of play at 1-over 141 or better.
What else is on the line
Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.
The winner of this event will earn 335 Race to Dubai points, which goes a long way in making the top 60 in the standings for the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.
Additionally, there are 24 big Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner of the tournament.
While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the European Tour. Winners of this event get a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour, berths into critical European Tour events for years to come.
2021 Mallorca Golf Open prize money, winner's share, first-place payout
For 2021 Mallorca Golf Open results and payout, see our final leaderboard
- 1. €166,660
- 2. €111,110
- 3. €62,600
- 4. €50,000
- 5. €42,400
- 6. €35,000
- 7. €30,000
- 8. €25,000
- 9. €22,400
- 10. €20,000
- 11. €18,400
- 12. €17,200
- 13. €16,100
- 14. €15,300
- 15. €14,700
- 16. €14,100
- 17. €13,500
- 18. €12,900
- 19. €12,400
- 20. €12,000
- 21. €11,600
- 22. €11,300
- 23. €11,000
- 24. €10,700
- 25. €10,400
- 26. €10,100
- 27. €9,800
- 28. €9,500
- 29. €9,200
- 30. €8,900
- 31. €8,600
- 32. €8,300
- 33. €8,000
- 34. €7,700
- 35. €7,500
- 36. €7,300
- 37. €7,100
- 38. €6,900
- 39. €6,700
- 40. €6,500
- 41. €6,300
- 42. €6,100
- 43. €5,900
- 44. €5,700
- 45. €5,500
- 46. €5,300
- 47. €5,100
- 48. €4,900
- 49. €4,700
- 50. €4,500
- 51. €4,300
- 52. €4,100
- 53. €3,900
- 54. €3,700
- 55. €3,500
- 56. €3,300
- 57. €3,100
- 58. €3,000
- 59. €2,900
- 60. €2,800
- 61. €2,700
- 62. €2,600
- 63. €2,500
- 64. €2,400
- 65. €2,300