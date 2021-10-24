2021 Mallorca Golf Open money: Purse, winner's share, prize money payout
European Tour

10/24/2021 at 9:57 am
The 2021 Mallorca Golf Open purse is set for €3 million, with 67 professional players who complete four rounds at the Golf Santa Ponsa in Balearic Islands, Spain, earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Mallorca Golf Open prize pool is at €166,660, with the second-place finisher taking home €111,110.

The Mallorca Golf Open field is headed by Jeff Winther, Thomas Pieters and more.

This tournament started with 120 players, and a 36-hole cut was made this week after two rounds of play at 1-over 141 or better.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will earn 335 Race to Dubai points, which goes a long way in making the top 60 in the standings for the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.

Additionally, there are 24 big Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner of the tournament.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the European Tour. Winners of this event get a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour, berths into critical European Tour events for years to come.

2021 Mallorca Golf Open prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

  • 1. €166,660
  • 2. €111,110
  • 3. €62,600
  • 4. €50,000
  • 5. €42,400
  • 6. €35,000
  • 7. €30,000
  • 8. €25,000
  • 9. €22,400
  • 10. €20,000
  • 11. €18,400
  • 12. €17,200
  • 13. €16,100
  • 14. €15,300
  • 15. €14,700
  • 16. €14,100
  • 17. €13,500
  • 18. €12,900
  • 19. €12,400
  • 20. €12,000
  • 21. €11,600
  • 22. €11,300
  • 23. €11,000
  • 24. €10,700
  • 25. €10,400
  • 26. €10,100
  • 27. €9,800
  • 28. €9,500
  • 29. €9,200
  • 30. €8,900
  • 31. €8,600
  • 32. €8,300
  • 33. €8,000
  • 34. €7,700
  • 35. €7,500
  • 36. €7,300
  • 37. €7,100
  • 38. €6,900
  • 39. €6,700
  • 40. €6,500
  • 41. €6,300
  • 42. €6,100
  • 43. €5,900
  • 44. €5,700
  • 45. €5,500
  • 46. €5,300
  • 47. €5,100
  • 48. €4,900
  • 49. €4,700
  • 50. €4,500
  • 51. €4,300
  • 52. €4,100
  • 53. €3,900
  • 54. €3,700
  • 55. €3,500
  • 56. €3,300
  • 57. €3,100
  • 58. €3,000
  • 59. €2,900
  • 60. €2,800
  • 61. €2,700
  • 62. €2,600
  • 63. €2,500
  • 64. €2,400
  • 65. €2,300

