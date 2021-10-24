2021 Mallorca Golf Open money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2021 Mallorca Golf Open purse is set for €3 million, with 67 professional players who complete four rounds at the Golf Santa Ponsa in Balearic Islands, Spain, earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Mallorca Golf Open prize pool is at €166,660, with the second-place finisher taking home €111,110.

The Mallorca Golf Open field is headed by Jeff Winther, Thomas Pieters and more.

This tournament started with 120 players, and a 36-hole cut was made this week after two rounds of play at 1-over 141 or better.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will earn 335 Race to Dubai points, which goes a long way in making the top 60 in the standings for the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.

Additionally, there are 24 big Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner of the tournament.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the European Tour. Winners of this event get a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour, berths into critical European Tour events for years to come.

2021 Mallorca Golf Open prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

