2021 Mallorca Golf Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Mallorca Golf Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Jeff Winther, who picked up his first European Tour win at Golf Santa Ponsa in Balearic Islands, Spain.

Winther came to the final hole of regulation with a two-shot lead, and he got the job done with a bogey on the closing hole to finish on 15-under 265.

Pep Angles, Jorge Campillo and Sebastian Soderberg all finished in a tie for second place, a shot behind Winther. Soderberg had critical back-nine bogeys for the second week in a row, costing him a chance to win.

Winther won the €150,940 winner's share of the €1,000,000 purse.

2021 Mallorca Golf Open highlights

Mallorca Golf Open recap notes

Winther earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, with Winther getting the minimum first-place points available for a European Tour event.

There was a cut this week, with 72 qualifying players finishing the event after making the 36-hole cut on 5-over 147 or better.

Winther earns 335 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.

The European Tour season continues next week with the Portugal Masters.

2021 Mallorca Golf Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

