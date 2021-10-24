2021 Mallorca Golf Open final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
10/24/2021 at 12:32 pm
Golf News Net


The 2021 Mallorca Golf Open final leaderboard is headed by winner Jeff Winther, who picked up his first European Tour win at Golf Santa Ponsa in Balearic Islands, Spain.

Winther came to the final hole of regulation with a two-shot lead, and he got the job done with a bogey on the closing hole to finish on 15-under 265.

Pep Angles, Jorge Campillo and Sebastian Soderberg all finished in a tie for second place, a shot behind Winther. Soderberg had critical back-nine bogeys for the second week in a row, costing him a chance to win.

Winther won the €150,940 winner's share of the €1,000,000 purse.

2021 Mallorca Golf Open highlights

Mallorca Golf Open recap notes

Winther earned 24 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was weak, with Winther getting the minimum first-place points available for a European Tour event.

There was a cut this week, with 72 qualifying players finishing the event after making the 36-hole cut on 5-over 147 or better.

Winther earns 335 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.

The European Tour season continues next week with the Portugal Masters.

2021 Mallorca Golf Open final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Jeff Winther -15 62 71 62 70 265 €150,940
T2 Pep Angles -14 65 70 64 67 266 €66,562
T2 Jorge Campillo -14 64 69 64 69 266 €66,562
T2 Sebastian Soderberg -14 66 68 64 68 266 €66,562
T5 Laurie Canter -12 68 66 70 64 268 €35,133.40
T5 Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez -12 66 67 67 68 268 €35,133.40
T7 Bryce Easton -10 63 67 70 70 270 €22,476.70
T7 Andrew Johnston -10 66 71 67 66 270 €22,476.70
T7 Niklas Lemke -10 63 71 69 67 270 €22,476.70
T7 Jack Senior -10 68 67 66 69 270 €22,476.70
T11 Joachim B. Hansen -9 67 72 65 67 271 €15,411.88
T11 Renato Paratore -9 68 71 64 68 271 €15,411.88
T11 Alvaro Quiros -9 64 69 65 73 271 €15,411.88
T11 Matti Schmid -9 64 70 66 71 271 €15,411.88
T11 Oliver Wilson -9 68 71 65 67 271 €15,411.88
T16 Alejandro Cañizares -7 67 71 66 69 273 €12,664.45
T16 Jacques Kruyswijk -7 67 71 69 66 273 €12,664.45
T16 Thomas Pieters -7 68 68 69 68 273 €12,664.45
T16 Ashun Wu -7 66 69 70 68 273 €12,664.45
T20 Nino Bertasio -6 65 73 67 69 274 €10,849
T20 John Catlin -6 67 73 69 65 274 €10,849
T20 Victor Dubuisson -6 67 70 67 70 274 €10,849
T20 Scott Hend -6 71 68 66 69 274 €10,849
T20 Jazz Janewattananond -6 65 70 68 71 274 €10,849
T20 Matthieu Pavon -6 66 71 67 70 274 €10,849
T26 Aaron Cockerill -5 66 68 68 73 275 €8,982.10
T26 Louis De Jager -5 69 71 68 67 275 €8,982.10
T26 Pedro Figueiredo -5 71 70 68 66 275 €8,982.10
T26 Jean-Baptiste Gonnet -5 67 67 70 71 275 €8,982.10
T26 Zander Lombard -5 65 72 67 71 275 €8,982.10
T26 Adrian Otaegui -5 67 68 71 69 275 €8,982.10
T26 Robin Roussel -5 68 67 69 71 275 €8,982.10
T26 Connor Syme -5 66 73 70 66 275 €8,982.10
T34 Zheng-Kai Bai -4 66 75 69 66 276 €7,218.10
T34 Oliver Farr -4 68 73 68 67 276 €7,218.10
T34 Martin Kaymer -4 68 68 69 71 276 €7,218.10
T34 Romain Langasque -4 67 70 72 67 276 €7,218.10
T34 Joost Luiten -4 70 70 68 68 276 €7,218.10
T34 Garrick Porteous -4 69 71 69 67 276 €7,218.10
T40 Josh Geary -3 67 71 71 68 277 €6,203.80
T40 Rikard Karlberg -3 67 73 70 67 277 €6,203.80
T40 Richard Mansell -3 70 64 71 72 277 €6,203.80
T40 Eddie Pepperell -3 66 73 70 68 277 €6,203.80
T40 Damien Perrier -3 70 68 69 70 277 €6,203.80
T45 Lucas Bjerregaard -2 67 73 67 71 278 €5,410
T45 Sean Crocker -2 67 72 69 70 278 €5,410
T45 Ondrej Lieser -2 70 71 69 68 278 €5,410
T45 Clément Sordet -2 73 66 67 72 278 €5,410
T49 Nacho Elvira -1 67 70 72 70 279 €4,616.20
T49 Søren Kjeldsen -1 69 71 70 69 279 €4,616.20
T49 Jacobo Pastor -1 66 71 72 70 279 €4,616.20
T49 Dale Whitnell -1 68 73 68 70 279 €4,616.20
T49 Jordan Wrisdale -1 68 73 66 72 279 €4,616.20
T54 Adri Arnaus E 71 70 68 71 280 €3,822.40
T54 Gavin Green E 68 69 70 73 280 €3,822.40
T54 David Howell E 71 70 70 69 280 €3,822.40
T54 Adrien Saddier E 66 71 69 74 280 €3,822.40
T54 Joël Stalter E 70 71 69 70 280 €3,822.40
T54 Lars Van Meijel E 68 70 72 70 280 €3,822.40
T54 Nicolai Von Dellingshausen E 71 70 66 73 280 €3,822.40
T61 Rhys Enoch 1 66 73 69 73 281 €3,337.30
T61 Ross Mcgowan 1 70 71 69 71 281 €3,337.30
T61 Carlos Pigem 1 67 73 68 73 281 €3,337.30
T61 Cormac Sharvin 1 71 70 72 68 281 €3,337.30
T65 Gonzalo Fdez-Castaño 2 65 74 73 70 282 €3,028.60
T65 Sihwan Kim 2 70 70 71 71 282 €3,028.60
T65 Matthew Southgate 2 70 71 72 69 282 €3,028.60
T68 Gaganjeet Bhullar 3 72 69 70 72 283 €2,764
T68 Matthew Jordan 3 69 70 71 73 283 €2,764
T68 Joel Sjöholm 3 65 73 74 71 283 €2,764
71 Thomas Aiken 5 67 72 73 73 285 €2,323
72 Jonathan Caldwell 6 66 71 69 80 286 €2,320

