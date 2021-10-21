2021 Zozo Championship TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel

The 2021 Zozo Championship marks the third event of the PGA Tour 2021-2022 season, with the Tour playing the event this year at Accordia Golf Narashino Country Club in Chiba, Japan.

The Zozo Championship TV schedule is something a lot of golf fans have come to know with Golf Channel airing the PGA Tour-sanctioned event. The PGA Tour TV schedule predictable for a reason, and Golf Channel airs four days of live golf action from Japan.

There will be four days of this tournament, with no cut made after 36 holes. Golf Channel airs all four days of the tournament.

The field includes Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele and more as part of a 78-player field seeking to win in the PGA Tour's 2021-2022 season.

Golf Channel has TV coverage of Thursday's first round and Friday's second round, as well coverage of Saturday and Sunday play. On all four days of the tournament, the coverage window will be from 11:30 p.m. - 2:30 a.m. Eastern.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel app, as well on NBCSports.com. NBC Sports coverage streams through NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2021 Zozo Championship on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2021 Zozo Championship TV times and schedule.

2021 Zozo Championship TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern