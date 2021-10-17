Rory McIlroy earns PGA Tour lifetime membership with 20th win at The CJ Cup at Summit

Rory McIlroy joined rare company with his 20th-career PGA Tour win at the 2021 CJ Cup at Summit Golf Club in Las Vegas, becoming just the 39th player in PGA Tour history to secure at least that many wins.

With the win, McIlroy earned unique status in golf: PGA Tour lifetime membership.

A PGA Tour player can earn lifetime membership when they achieve two things: winning at least 20 official PGA Tour tournaments and completing 15 seasons on the PGA Tour.

Right now, Rory McIlroy still has two more seasons to complete -- through the 2022-2023 PGA Tour season -- before he reaches the 15-season mark. However, with the win and the extension of his exempt status that comes with it, McIlroy is exempt on the PGA Tour until then.

Becoming a PGA Tour lifetime member is great because it creates playing opportunities for legendary players deep into their careers, if needed. However, McIlroy would carry better status by continuing to win on the PGA Tour or by winning The Players, a major or the FedEx Cup.