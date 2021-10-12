The Players Championship purse to increase to $20 million in 2022

The PGA Tour's crown jewel, The Players Championship, already boasts the biggest purse in any single tournament in professional golf. However, the purse in 2022 is set to increase by one-third.

According to multiple reports, the 2022 Players Championship purse will increase to $20 million, marking a $5 million increase from 2021, when Justin Thomas won the event played at TPC Sawgrass in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla.

Assuming the field is paid according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart, then the 2022 Players Championship winner will be paid $3.6 million.

The Tour has distinguished its biggest event from the majors in recent years by giving The Players the biggest single-tournament purse, exceeding the majors by several million dollars each. Now, with a new, long-term television rights contract in place, the Tour is set to spread some of that wealth to the players through increased purses across the board.

The Players increase, in particular, is eye-popping, but the total bonus pool for the FedEx Cup and the Comcast Business Tour Top 10 is also set to increase by a combined $15 million to a total of $85 million starting this season.

Total tournament purse increases will come in at approximately $35 million this season and largely be reflected in tournaments played in 2022.

All told, PGA Tour players will be competing for approximately $633 million, marking an 18 percent increase over this season.

Additionally, the Tour will pay players a $50,000 bonus if they play in at least 15 sanctioned PGA Tour events in a given season. Every player but one in the final top 150 in last season's FedEx Cup standings played in at least 15 events.