2021 Constellation Furyk and Friends final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Constellation Furyk and Friends final leaderboard is headed by winner Phil Mickelson, who earned the PGA Tour Champions win at Timuquana Country Club in Jacksonville, Fla.

Mickelson won the 54-hole tournament by two shots over Miguel Angel Jimenez. Mickelson shot a final round of 4-under 68, which was good enough to hold off the Spaniard on 15-under 2021.

Steve Flesch birdied the final hole to finish in solo third, a shot better than tournament host Jim Furyk, Ernie Els and Cameron Beckman.

Mickelson won the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Constellation Furyk and Friends recap notes

Mickelson wins his third PGA Tour Champions title, improving his win percentage to .750 on the 50-and-over circuit.

The money Mickelson -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into a point.

There is no true cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2021 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the SAS Championship in North Carolina.

2021 Constellation Furyk and Friends final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details