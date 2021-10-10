2021 Constellation Furyk and Friends final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Constellation Furyk and Friends final leaderboard is headed by winner Phil Mickelson, who earned the PGA Tour Champions win at Timuquana Country Club in Jacksonville, Fla.
Mickelson won the 54-hole tournament by two shots over Miguel Angel Jimenez. Mickelson shot a final round of 4-under 68, which was good enough to hold off the Spaniard on 15-under 2021.
Steve Flesch birdied the final hole to finish in solo third, a shot better than tournament host Jim Furyk, Ernie Els and Cameron Beckman.
Mickelson won the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.
Constellation Furyk and Friends recap notes
Mickelson wins his third PGA Tour Champions title, improving his win percentage to .750 on the 50-and-over circuit.
The money Mickelson -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into a point.
There is no true cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.
The 2021 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the SAS Championship in North Carolina.
2021 Constellation Furyk and Friends final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Phil Mickelson
|-15
|66
|67
|68
|201
|$300,000
|2
|Miguel Ángel Jiménez
|-13
|70
|65
|68
|203
|$176,000
|3
|Steve Flesch
|-10
|69
|66
|71
|206
|$144,000
|T4
|Cameron Beckman
|-9
|67
|72
|68
|207
|$98,000
|T4
|Jim Furyk
|-9
|69
|69
|69
|207
|$98,000
|T4
|Ernie Els
|-9
|69
|67
|71
|207
|$98,000
|T7
|Bernhard Langer
|-8
|68
|73
|67
|208
|$61,000
|T7
|Steven Alker
|-8
|68
|70
|70
|208
|$61,000
|T7
|Steve Stricker
|-8
|71
|67
|70
|208
|$61,000
|T7
|Matt Gogel
|-8
|66
|69
|73
|208
|$61,000
|T11
|Davis Love III
|-7
|73
|70
|66
|209
|$46,000
|T11
|Vijay Singh
|-7
|75
|67
|67
|209
|$46,000
|T13
|Frank Lickliter
|-6
|67
|76
|67
|210
|$35,000
|T13
|Darren Clarke
|-6
|68
|73
|69
|210
|$35,000
|T13
|Glen Day
|-6
|73
|67
|70
|210
|$35,000
|T13
|Mike Weir
|-6
|69
|69
|72
|210
|$35,000
|T13
|David Toms
|-6
|68
|68
|74
|210
|$35,000
|T13
|Woody Austin
|-6
|69
|67
|74
|210
|$35,000
|T19
|Fred Couples
|-5
|72
|72
|67
|211
|$24,167
|T19
|Brett Quigley
|-5
|70
|73
|68
|211
|$24,167
|T19
|Tom Byrum
|-5
|71
|72
|68
|211
|$24,167
|T19
|Gene Sauers
|-5
|72
|70
|69
|211
|$24,167
|T19
|Kevin Sutherland
|-5
|68
|70
|73
|211
|$24,167
|T19
|Scott Parel
|-5
|70
|68
|73
|211
|$24,167
|T25
|Lee Janzen
|-4
|73
|70
|69
|212
|$17,833
|T25
|Tom Lehman
|-4
|72
|71
|69
|212
|$17,833
|T25
|Jesus Rivas
|-4
|72
|70
|70
|212
|$17,833
|T25
|Billy Mayfair
|-4
|70
|71
|71
|212
|$17,833
|T25
|Paul Broadhurst
|-4
|69
|71
|72
|212
|$17,833
|T25
|Ken Duke
|-4
|70
|69
|73
|212
|$17,833
|T31
|Scott Dunlap
|-3
|75
|69
|69
|213
|$13,200
|T31
|Retief Goosen
|-3
|76
|69
|68
|213
|$13,200
|T31
|Jay Haas
|-3
|69
|73
|71
|213
|$13,200
|T31
|Rich Beem
|-3
|71
|71
|71
|213
|$13,200
|T31
|Robert Karlsson
|-3
|68
|73
|72
|213
|$13,200
|T31
|John Daly
|-3
|72
|76
|65
|213
|$13,200
|T31
|Wes Short, Jr.
|-3
|72
|68
|73
|213
|$13,200
|T38
|Paul Stankowski
|-2
|74
|70
|70
|214
|$10,400
|T38
|Kent Jones
|-2
|71
|72
|71
|214
|$10,400
|T38
|Brandt Jobe
|-2
|73
|70
|71
|214
|$10,400
|T38
|Rod Pampling
|-2
|68
|72
|74
|214
|$10,400
|T42
|Marco Dawson
|-1
|72
|72
|71
|215
|$8,800
|T42
|Keith Horne
|-1
|71
|73
|71
|215
|$8,800
|T42
|Olin Browne
|-1
|71
|72
|72
|215
|$8,800
|T42
|Tom Gillis
|-1
|71
|74
|70
|215
|$8,800
|T46
|Mark Calcavecchia
|E
|72
|72
|72
|216
|$6,600
|T46
|Tim Herron
|E
|68
|76
|72
|216
|$6,600
|T46
|Jerry Kelly
|E
|76
|68
|72
|216
|$6,600
|T46
|Joe Durant
|E
|73
|72
|71
|216
|$6,600
|T46
|Rocco Mediate
|E
|72
|73
|71
|216
|$6,600
|T46
|Billy Andrade
|E
|72
|71
|73
|216
|$6,600
|T46
|Stuart Appleby
|E
|70
|69
|77
|216
|$6,600
|T53
|Shane Bertsch
|1
|73
|72
|72
|217
|$4,900
|T53
|Doug Barron
|1
|72
|75
|70
|217
|$4,900
|T55
|Roger Rowland
|2
|72
|69
|77
|218
|$4,500
|T55
|Padraig Harrington
|2
|74
|75
|69
|218
|$4,500
|T57
|Dicky Pride
|3
|70
|76
|73
|219
|$3,700
|T57
|Michael Allen
|3
|74
|73
|72
|219
|$3,700
|T57
|Jeff Maggert
|3
|72
|75
|72
|219
|$3,700
|T57
|Colin Montgomerie
|3
|73
|76
|70
|219
|$3,700
|T57
|Robert Allenby
|3
|78
|73
|68
|219
|$3,700
|T57
|Duffy Waldorf
|3
|76
|75
|68
|219
|$3,700
|T63
|John Senden
|4
|73
|74
|73
|220
|$2,500
|T63
|Len Mattiace
|4
|75
|74
|71
|220
|$2,500
|T63
|Loren Roberts
|4
|74
|76
|70
|220
|$2,500
|T63
|Chris DiMarco
|4
|78
|71
|71
|220
|$2,500
|T63
|Tom Pernice Jr.
|4
|74
|77
|69
|220
|$2,500
|T63
|K.J. Choi
|4
|81
|69
|70
|220
|$2,500
|T69
|Corey Pavin
|5
|72
|76
|73
|221
|$1,820
|T69
|Tim Petrovic
|5
|75
|74
|72
|221
|$1,820
|71
|Mark Brooks
|6
|80
|72
|70
|222
|$1,640
|T72
|David Frost
|7
|70
|75
|78
|223
|$1,370
|T72
|Stephen Leaney
|7
|73
|73
|77
|223
|$1,370
|T72
|Fred Funk
|7
|78
|71
|74
|223
|$1,370
|T72
|Ken Tanigawa
|7
|76
|74
|73
|223
|$1,370
|76
|José María Olazábal
|8
|75
|78
|71
|224
|$1,160
|77
|Jeff Sluman
|11
|76
|76
|75
|227
|$1,080
|T78
|David McKenzie
|12
|75
|76
|77
|228
|$960
|T78
|Joey Sindelar
|12
|80
|74
|74
|228
|$960
|80
|Larry Mize
|14
|76
|79
|75
|230
|$860
|81
|Scott Hoch
|16
|81
|74
|77
|232
|$820