2021 Constellation Furyk and Friends final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
Champions Tour

10/10/2021 at 7:19 pm
The 2021 Constellation Furyk and Friends final leaderboard is headed by winner Phil Mickelson, who earned the PGA Tour Champions win at Timuquana Country Club in Jacksonville, Fla.

Mickelson won the 54-hole tournament by two shots over Miguel Angel Jimenez. Mickelson shot a final round of 4-under 68, which was good enough to hold off the Spaniard on 15-under 2021.

Steve Flesch birdied the final hole to finish in solo third, a shot better than tournament host Jim Furyk, Ernie Els and Cameron Beckman.

Mickelson won the $300,000 winner's share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Constellation Furyk and Friends recap notes

Mickelson wins his third PGA Tour Champions title, improving his win percentage to .750 on the 50-and-over circuit.

The money Mickelson -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into a point.

There is no true cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run. Every pro who finished the tournament was paid.

The 2021 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the SAS Championship in North Carolina.

2021 Constellation Furyk and Friends final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Phil Mickelson -15 66 67 68 201 $300,000
2 Miguel Ángel Jiménez -13 70 65 68 203 $176,000
3 Steve Flesch -10 69 66 71 206 $144,000
T4 Cameron Beckman -9 67 72 68 207 $98,000
T4 Jim Furyk -9 69 69 69 207 $98,000
T4 Ernie Els -9 69 67 71 207 $98,000
T7 Bernhard Langer -8 68 73 67 208 $61,000
T7 Steven Alker -8 68 70 70 208 $61,000
T7 Steve Stricker -8 71 67 70 208 $61,000
T7 Matt Gogel -8 66 69 73 208 $61,000
T11 Davis Love III -7 73 70 66 209 $46,000
T11 Vijay Singh -7 75 67 67 209 $46,000
T13 Frank Lickliter -6 67 76 67 210 $35,000
T13 Darren Clarke -6 68 73 69 210 $35,000
T13 Glen Day -6 73 67 70 210 $35,000
T13 Mike Weir -6 69 69 72 210 $35,000
T13 David Toms -6 68 68 74 210 $35,000
T13 Woody Austin -6 69 67 74 210 $35,000
T19 Fred Couples -5 72 72 67 211 $24,167
T19 Brett Quigley -5 70 73 68 211 $24,167
T19 Tom Byrum -5 71 72 68 211 $24,167
T19 Gene Sauers -5 72 70 69 211 $24,167
T19 Kevin Sutherland -5 68 70 73 211 $24,167
T19 Scott Parel -5 70 68 73 211 $24,167
T25 Lee Janzen -4 73 70 69 212 $17,833
T25 Tom Lehman -4 72 71 69 212 $17,833
T25 Jesus Rivas -4 72 70 70 212 $17,833
T25 Billy Mayfair -4 70 71 71 212 $17,833
T25 Paul Broadhurst -4 69 71 72 212 $17,833
T25 Ken Duke -4 70 69 73 212 $17,833
T31 Scott Dunlap -3 75 69 69 213 $13,200
T31 Retief Goosen -3 76 69 68 213 $13,200
T31 Jay Haas -3 69 73 71 213 $13,200
T31 Rich Beem -3 71 71 71 213 $13,200
T31 Robert Karlsson -3 68 73 72 213 $13,200
T31 John Daly -3 72 76 65 213 $13,200
T31 Wes Short, Jr. -3 72 68 73 213 $13,200
T38 Paul Stankowski -2 74 70 70 214 $10,400
T38 Kent Jones -2 71 72 71 214 $10,400
T38 Brandt Jobe -2 73 70 71 214 $10,400
T38 Rod Pampling -2 68 72 74 214 $10,400
T42 Marco Dawson -1 72 72 71 215 $8,800
T42 Keith Horne -1 71 73 71 215 $8,800
T42 Olin Browne -1 71 72 72 215 $8,800
T42 Tom Gillis -1 71 74 70 215 $8,800
T46 Mark Calcavecchia E 72 72 72 216 $6,600
T46 Tim Herron E 68 76 72 216 $6,600
T46 Jerry Kelly E 76 68 72 216 $6,600
T46 Joe Durant E 73 72 71 216 $6,600
T46 Rocco Mediate E 72 73 71 216 $6,600
T46 Billy Andrade E 72 71 73 216 $6,600
T46 Stuart Appleby E 70 69 77 216 $6,600
T53 Shane Bertsch 1 73 72 72 217 $4,900
T53 Doug Barron 1 72 75 70 217 $4,900
T55 Roger Rowland 2 72 69 77 218 $4,500
T55 Padraig Harrington 2 74 75 69 218 $4,500
T57 Dicky Pride 3 70 76 73 219 $3,700
T57 Michael Allen 3 74 73 72 219 $3,700
T57 Jeff Maggert 3 72 75 72 219 $3,700
T57 Colin Montgomerie 3 73 76 70 219 $3,700
T57 Robert Allenby 3 78 73 68 219 $3,700
T57 Duffy Waldorf 3 76 75 68 219 $3,700
T63 John Senden 4 73 74 73 220 $2,500
T63 Len Mattiace 4 75 74 71 220 $2,500
T63 Loren Roberts 4 74 76 70 220 $2,500
T63 Chris DiMarco 4 78 71 71 220 $2,500
T63 Tom Pernice Jr. 4 74 77 69 220 $2,500
T63 K.J. Choi 4 81 69 70 220 $2,500
T69 Corey Pavin 5 72 76 73 221 $1,820
T69 Tim Petrovic 5 75 74 72 221 $1,820
71 Mark Brooks 6 80 72 70 222 $1,640
T72 David Frost 7 70 75 78 223 $1,370
T72 Stephen Leaney 7 73 73 77 223 $1,370
T72 Fred Funk 7 78 71 74 223 $1,370
T72 Ken Tanigawa 7 76 74 73 223 $1,370
76 José María Olazábal 8 75 78 71 224 $1,160
77 Jeff Sluman 11 76 76 75 227 $1,080
T78 David McKenzie 12 75 76 77 228 $960
T78 Joey Sindelar 12 80 74 74 228 $960
80 Larry Mize 14 76 79 75 230 $860
81 Scott Hoch 16 81 74 77 232 $820

