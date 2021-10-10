2021 Cognizant Founders Cup final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
The 2021 Cognizant Founders Cup final leaderboard is headed by winner Jin Young Ko, who ran away from the field for the win at Mountain Ridge Country Club in West Caldwell, N.J.

A week after missing out on a birdie putt to force a playoff in Atlantic City, Ko throttled the field in the Founders Cup, shooting 18-under 266 to beat Caroline Masson by four shots.

Elizabeth Szokol, who was playing in her second Sunday final group of the season, finished in solo third on 13-under total.

Ko won and the $450,000 winner's share of the $3,000,000 purse.

Cognizant Founders Cup recap notes

Ko picks up the win in the 24th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle in this 2021 season.

Ko earned 500 Race to the CME Globe points, with points available to players who make the 36-hole cut in every event.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut at 1-over 143 or better with 78 players finishing the tournament.

The LPGA Tour season continues in two weeks with the BMW Ladies Championship.

2021 Cognizant Founders Cup final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

1 Jin Young Ko -18 63 68 69 66 266 $450,000
2 Caroline Masson -14 69 68 69 64 270 $273,806
3 Elizabeth Szokol -11 68 71 65 69 273 $198,627
T4 Jeongeun Lee6 -10 70 68 69 67 274 $138,664
T4 Yuka Saso -10 67 70 67 70 274 $138,664
T6 Gaby Lopez -9 73 68 69 65 275 $77,502
T6 A Lim Kim -9 68 71 69 67 275 $77,502
T6 Jessica Korda -9 69 69 69 68 275 $77,502
T6 Lindsey Weaver -9 68 67 69 71 275 $77,502
T6 So Yeon Ryu -9 67 66 71 71 275 $77,502
11 Moriya Jutanugarn -8 68 71 69 68 276 $56,214
12 Lexi Thompson -7 71 65 70 71 277 $52,466
T13 Alison Lee -6 72 71 69 66 278 $42,673
T13 Megan Khang -6 68 71 70 69 278 $42,673
T13 Jennifer Chang -6 72 70 66 70 278 $42,673
T13 Sei Young Kim -6 70 71 67 70 278 $42,673
T13 Brooke M. Henderson -6 67 70 70 71 278 $42,673
T13 Jenny Shin -6 68 68 71 71 278 $42,673
T19 Paula Reto -5 71 71 69 68 279 $32,680
T19 Celine Boutier -5 70 70 71 68 279 $32,680
T19 Patty Tavatanakit -5 72 68 70 69 279 $32,680
T19 Yu Liu -5 72 68 69 70 279 $32,680
T19 Jaye Marie Green -5 72 68 67 72 279 $32,680
T19 Nelly Korda -5 67 71 68 73 279 $32,680
T25 In Gee Chun -4 68 70 76 66 280 $25,072
T25 Inbee Park -4 70 72 70 68 280 $25,072
T25 Lauren Coughlin -4 70 71 71 68 280 $25,072
T25 Daniela Darquea -4 69 71 71 69 280 $25,072
T25 Minjee Lee -4 69 68 73 70 280 $25,072
T25 Xiyu Lin -4 68 68 73 71 280 $25,072
T25 Lizette Salas -4 69 68 70 73 280 $25,072
T25 Maria Fassi -4 68 69 69 74 280 $25,072
T33 Ryann O'Toole -3 71 72 71 67 281 $17,756
T33 Dottie Ardina -3 71 70 71 69 281 $17,756
T33 Sarah Schmelzel -3 70 71 71 69 281 $17,756
T33 Georgia Hall -3 69 71 72 69 281 $17,756
T33 Muni He -3 71 68 73 69 281 $17,756
T33 Jasmine Suwannapura -3 69 70 73 69 281 $17,756
T33 Mi Jung Hur -3 75 68 66 72 281 $17,756
T33 Wei-Ling Hsu -3 72 66 71 72 281 $17,756
T33 Perrine Delacour -3 67 69 70 75 281 $17,756
T42 Charley Hull -2 73 68 74 67 282 $12,342
T42 Wichanee Meechai -2 69 74 71 68 282 $12,342
T42 Madelene Sagstrom -2 71 67 75 69 282 $12,342
T42 Hyo Joo Kim -2 68 74 69 71 282 $12,342
T42 Anna Nordqvist -2 70 71 70 71 282 $12,342
T42 Carlota Ciganda -2 71 69 70 72 282 $12,342
T42 Hannah Green -2 68 72 70 72 282 $12,342
T42 Chella Choi -2 68 68 73 73 282 $12,342
T42 Amy Olson -2 70 68 70 74 282 $12,342
T51 Annie Park -1 72 69 72 70 283 $9,744
T51 Ashleigh Buhai -1 70 71 72 70 283 $9,744
T51 Su Oh -1 68 72 73 70 283 $9,744
T51 Nasa Hataoka -1 69 73 66 75 283 $9,744
T55 Eun-Hee Ji E 71 71 72 70 284 $8,395
T55 Katherine Kirk E 70 72 72 70 284 $8,395
T55 Ally Ewing E 69 70 75 70 284 $8,395
T55 Na Yeon Choi E 69 74 70 71 284 $8,395
T55 Ariya Jutanugarn E 69 73 71 71 284 $8,395
T60 Stephanie Meadow 1 70 71 75 69 285 $7,196
T60 Sophia Popov 1 71 72 70 72 285 $7,196
T60 Pajaree Anannarukarn 1 72 69 72 72 285 $7,196
T60 Amy Yang 1 67 74 70 74 285 $7,196
T60 Azahara Munoz 1 71 68 71 75 285 $7,196
T65 Kristen Gillman 2 71 71 74 70 286 $6,596
T65 Lindy Duncan 2 69 71 74 72 286 $6,596
T65 Jeongeun Lee 2 72 70 71 73 286 $6,596
T68 Mel Reid 3 72 71 72 72 287 $6,146
T68 Danielle Kang 3 70 69 75 73 287 $6,146
T68 Anne van Dam 3 70 70 73 74 287 $6,146
71 Sandra Gal 4 66 77 71 74 288 $5,923
T72 Albane Valenzuela 5 73 69 76 71 289 $5,735
T72 Mina Harigae 5 73 70 74 72 289 $5,735
T72 Jenny Coleman 5 72 70 72 75 289 $5,735
T72 Mo Martin 5 74 67 71 77 289 $5,735
T76 Andrea Lee 6 73 70 72 75 290 $5,521
T76 Marina Alex 6 71 70 73 76 290 $5,521
78 Pavarisa Yoktuan 7 70 71 73 77 291 $5,416

