2021 Cognizant Founders Cup final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Cognizant Founders Cup final leaderboard is headed by winner Jin Young Ko, who ran away from the field for the win at Mountain Ridge Country Club in West Caldwell, N.J.

A week after missing out on a birdie putt to force a playoff in Atlantic City, Ko throttled the field in the Founders Cup, shooting 18-under 266 to beat Caroline Masson by four shots.

Elizabeth Szokol, who was playing in her second Sunday final group of the season, finished in solo third on 13-under total.

Ko won and the $450,000 winner's share of the $3,000,000 purse.



Cognizant Founders Cup recap notes

Ko picks up the win in the 24th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle in this 2021 season.

Ko earned 500 Race to the CME Globe points, with points available to players who make the 36-hole cut in every event.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut at 1-over 143 or better with 78 players finishing the tournament.

The LPGA Tour season continues in two weeks with the BMW Ladies Championship.

2021 Cognizant Founders Cup final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details