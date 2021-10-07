2021 Cognizant Founders Cup streaming: How to watch online through Golf Channel, NBC Sports, Peacock apps

The 2021 Cognizant Founders Cup is one of the most anticipated in recent years, and you can watch online the whole tournament from Mountain Ridge Country Club in West Caldwell, N.J. With online streams from NBC and Golf Channel, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the Cognizant Founders Cup action.

You can watch the 2021 Cognizant Founders Cup online when the tournament begins with online streaming of coverage of Thursday's first round.

During Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Golf Channel brings together 12 hours of live coverage of the tournament.

On all four days, Golf Channel has coverage, with three hours of live coverage each day from 12-3 p.m. Eastern, except on Thursday.

Viewers can stream the TV coverage through the NBC Sports and Golf Channel apps and websites, and Peacock is available on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku.

2021 Cognizant Founders Cup streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, Oct. 7

Golf Channel broadcast: 2-5 p.m.

Friday, Oct. 8

Golf Channel broadcast: 12-3 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 9

Golf Channel broadcast: 12-3 p.m.

Sunday, Oct. 10