2021 ShopRite LPGA Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
LPGA Tour

2021 ShopRite LPGA Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

10/03/2021 at 5:24 pm
Golf News Net


The 2021 ShopRite LPGA Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Celine Boutier, who took the title in a one-shot win at Seaview Resort in Galloway, N.J.

Boutier shot 8-under 63 in the final round on the Donald Ross-designed course just outside of Atlantic City. At 14-under 199, she was in the clubhouse with Inbee Park and Jin Young Ko playing the closing par-5 18th together, both looking for birdie to force a playoff.

Both players had good looks to make a playoff-forcing 4, but neither could convert, meaning Boutier picked up her first LPGA win in the United States.

Along with Park and Ko, Brooke Henderson was part of the group tied for second place.

Boutier won and the $262,500 winner's share of the $1,750,000 purse.

Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitationa recap notes

Boutier picks up the win in the 24th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle in this 2021 season.

Boutier earned 500 Race to the CME Globe points, with points available to players who make the 36-hole cut in every event.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut at 1-under 141 or better with 71 players finishing the tournament.

The LPGA Tour season continues next week with the Cognizant Founder Cup, remaining in New Jersey.

2021 Walmart NW Arkansas Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Celine Boutier -14 66 70 63 199 $262,500
T2 Brooke M. Henderson -13 66 70 64 200 $123,183
T2 Jin Young Ko -13 66 65 69 200 $123,183
T2 Inbee Park -13 66 65 69 200 $123,183
5 Maria Fassi -12 70 67 64 201 $72,999
6 Patty Tavatanakit -11 68 65 69 202 $59,726
T7 Paula Reto -10 66 72 65 203 $40,437
T7 Jaye Marie Green -10 68 69 66 203 $40,437
T7 Su Oh -10 70 65 68 203 $40,437
T7 Jodi Ewart Shadoff -10 65 70 68 203 $40,437
T7 Brittany Lincicome -10 67 67 69 203 $40,437
T12 Xiyu Lin -9 69 70 65 204 $29,995
T12 Anna Nordqvist -9 69 69 66 204 $29,995
T14 Min Lee -8 69 69 67 205 $24,421
T14 Caroline Masson -8 67 71 67 205 $24,421
T14 Sei Young Kim -8 72 65 68 205 $24,421
T14 Andrea Lee -8 68 68 69 205 $24,421
T14 So Yeon Ryu -8 65 70 70 205 $24,421
T19 Ariya Jutanugarn -7 69 72 65 206 $18,615
T19 Dana Finkelstein -7 69 72 65 206 $18,615
T19 Eun-Hee Ji -7 70 70 66 206 $18,615
T19 Marina Alex -7 69 71 66 206 $18,615
T19 Liz Nagel -7 67 72 67 206 $18,615
T19 Yuka Saso -7 67 70 69 206 $18,615
T19 Stacy Lewis -7 70 66 70 206 $18,615
T19 Marissa Steen -7 68 68 70 206 $18,615
T27 Mo Martin -6 70 71 66 207 $13,930
T27 Wichanee Meechai -6 71 69 67 207 $13,930
T27 Matilda Castren -6 66 74 67 207 $13,930
T27 Bianca Pagdanganan -6 69 70 68 207 $13,930
T27 Sarah Burnham -6 73 65 69 207 $13,930
T27 Sung Hyun Park -6 72 66 69 207 $13,930
T27 Madelene Sagstrom -6 71 67 69 207 $13,930
T34 Brittany Altomare -5 75 65 68 208 $9,866
T34 Katherine Kirk -5 69 71 68 208 $9,866
T34 Ashleigh Buhai -5 67 73 68 208 $9,866
T34 Danielle Kang -5 71 68 69 208 $9,866
T34 Ally Ewing -5 70 69 69 208 $9,866
T34 Gaby Lopez -5 70 69 69 208 $9,866
T34 Jennifer Song -5 69 70 69 208 $9,866
T34 Leona Maguire -5 67 70 71 208 $9,866
T34 Cheyenne Knight -5 67 69 72 208 $9,866
T34 Nanna Koerstz Madsen -5 66 68 74 208 $9,866
T44 Dottie Ardina -4 71 70 68 209 $7,123
T44 Chella Choi -4 69 72 68 209 $7,123
T44 Sarah Kemp -4 71 69 69 209 $7,123
T44 Mirim Lee -4 71 69 69 209 $7,123
T44 Moriya Jutanugarn -4 68 71 70 209 $7,123
T44 Perrine Delacour -4 67 68 74 209 $7,123
T50 Alana Uriell -3 72 69 69 210 $5,663
T50 Luna Sobron Galmes -3 70 71 69 210 $5,663
T50 Haeji Kang -3 69 72 69 210 $5,663
T50 Jeongeun Lee -3 72 68 70 210 $5,663
T50 Lexi Thompson -3 68 72 70 210 $5,663
T50 Esther Lee -3 68 71 71 210 $5,663
T50 Annie Park -3 71 67 72 210 $5,663
T57 Charley Hull -2 70 71 70 211 $4,500
T57 Mina Harigae -2 72 68 71 211 $4,500
T57 Georgia Hall -2 72 68 71 211 $4,500
T57 Ryann O'Toole -2 71 69 71 211 $4,500
T57 Muni He -2 67 72 72 211 $4,500
T57 Tiffany Chan -2 69 69 73 211 $4,500
T57 Hannah Green -2 69 69 73 211 $4,500
T64 Ana Belac -1 69 72 71 212 $3,893
T64 Sakura Yokomine -1 70 70 72 212 $3,893
T64 Amy Olson -1 66 74 72 212 $3,893
T64 Na Yeon Choi -1 69 70 73 212 $3,893
T64 Lauren Stephenson -1 67 71 74 212 $3,893
T69 A Lim Kim 1 72 68 74 214 $3,584
T69 Jackie Stoelting 1 72 67 75 214 $3,584
T71 Pajaree Anannarukarn 2 69 72 74 215 $3,473
T71 Celine Herbin 2 68 73 74 215 $3,473

Tags

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Golf News Net

We use the Golf News Net byline sometimes just to change things up. But, it's one of us humans writing the story, we promise.

Sometimes we post sponsored content from this account, and it is labeled as such.

We also occasionally include links to products and services from merchants of our choice. GNN may earn a commission from sales generated by those links. See more in GNN's affiliate disclosure.