2021 ShopRite LPGA Classic final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 ShopRite LPGA Classic final leaderboard is headed by winner Celine Boutier, who took the title in a one-shot win at Seaview Resort in Galloway, N.J.

Boutier shot 8-under 63 in the final round on the Donald Ross-designed course just outside of Atlantic City. At 14-under 199, she was in the clubhouse with Inbee Park and Jin Young Ko playing the closing par-5 18th together, both looking for birdie to force a playoff.

Both players had good looks to make a playoff-forcing 4, but neither could convert, meaning Boutier picked up her first LPGA win in the United States.

Along with Park and Ko, Brooke Henderson was part of the group tied for second place.

Boutier won and the $262,500 winner's share of the $1,750,000 purse.



Boutier picks up the win in the 24th LPGA Tour event of the season, getting in the winner's circle in this 2021 season.

Boutier earned 500 Race to the CME Globe points, with points available to players who make the 36-hole cut in every event.

This week, there was a 36-hole cut at 1-under 141 or better with 71 players finishing the tournament.

The LPGA Tour season continues next week with the Cognizant Founder Cup, remaining in New Jersey.

