2021 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2021 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship purse is set for $5 million, with 60 professional players who complete four rounds at the Old Course at St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland, earning an official-money paycheck this week.
The winner's share of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship prize pool is at $800,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $533,330.
The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship field is headed by Billy Horschel, Tommy Fleetwood, Danny Willett and more.
This tournament started with 168 players, and a 54-hole cut was made this week after each player took on all three courses in the tournament rotation with their amateur partner.
The pro-am purse is $200,000, with 20 teams being paid and the winning pro getting $50,000, with second place getting $30,000 and third place earning $20,000.
What else is on the line
Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.
The winner of this event will earn 1,335 Race to Dubai points, which goes a long way in making the top 60 in the standings for the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.
Additionally, there are 30 big Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner of the tournament.
While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the European Tour. Winners of this event get a five-plus season exemption on the European Tour, berths into critical European Tour events for years to come.
2021 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout
For 2021 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship results and payout, see our final leaderboard
- 1. $800,000
- 2. $533,330
- 3. $300,480
- 4. $240,000
- 5. $203,520
- 6. $168,000
- 7. $144,000
- 8. $120,000
- 9. $107,520
- 10. $96,000
- 11. $88,320
- 12. $82,560
- 13. $77,280
- 14. $73,440
- 15. $70,560
- 16. $67,680
- 17. $64,800
- 18. $61,920
- 19. $59,520
- 20. $57,600
- 21. $55,680
- 22. $54,240
- 23. $52,800
- 24. $51,360
- 25. $49,920
- 26. $48,480
- 27. $47,040
- 28. $45,600
- 29. $44,160
- 30. $42,720
- 31. $41,280
- 32. $39,840
- 33. $38,400
- 34. $36,960
- 35. $36,000
- 36. $35,040
- 37. $34,080
- 38. $33,120
- 39. $32,160
- 40. $31,200
- 41. $30,240
- 42. $29,280
- 43. $28,320
- 44. $27,360
- 45. $26,400
- 46. $25,440
- 47. $24,480
- 48. $23,520
- 49. $22,560
- 50. $21,600
- 51. $20,640
- 52. $19,680
- 53. $18,720
- 54. $17,760
- 55. $16,800
- 56. $15,840
- 57. $14,880
- 58. $14,400
- 59. $13,920
- 60. $13,440