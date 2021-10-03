2021 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship money: Purse, winner’s share, prize money payout

The 2021 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship purse is set for $5 million, with 60 professional players who complete four rounds at the Old Course at St. Andrews in Fife, Scotland, earning an official-money paycheck this week.

The winner's share of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship prize pool is at $800,000, with the second-place finisher taking home $533,330.

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship field is headed by Billy Horschel, Tommy Fleetwood, Danny Willett and more.

This tournament started with 168 players, and a 54-hole cut was made this week after each player took on all three courses in the tournament rotation with their amateur partner.

The pro-am purse is $200,000, with 20 teams being paid and the winning pro getting $50,000, with second place getting $30,000 and third place earning $20,000.

What else is on the line

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will earn 1,335 Race to Dubai points, which goes a long way in making the top 60 in the standings for the season-ending DP World Tour Championship.

Additionally, there are 30 big Official World Golf Ranking points on the line for the winner of the tournament.

While this event offers a significant payday, a win comes with the benefits that come with winning on the European Tour. Winners of this event get a five-plus season exemption on the European Tour, berths into critical European Tour events for years to come.

2021 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship prize money, winner's share, first-place payout

For 2021 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship results and payout, see our final leaderboard