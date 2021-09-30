Jim ‘Bones’ Mackay leaving NBC, returning to caddie on Justin Thomas’ bag

Jim "Bones" Mackay has been a great addition to NBC and Golf Channel telecasts for four years, but now he's returning to caddying -- and he'll have an incredible bag.

Mackay will be taking over Justin Thomas' bag from Jimmy Johnson, who has worked with the 2017 PGA Championship winner for nearly all of Thomas' pro career.

Golf Channel (naturally) first reported the story, with Thomas approaching Mackay about the job somewhat unexpectedly. Mackay considered the offer and agreed to take the job.

Mackay, who previously was Phil Mickelson's caddie for 25 years, has caddied for Thomas in the recent past, filling in for Johnson at the 2020 WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational in Memphis when Johnson was unable to work due to injury. Thomas won that tournament by three shots.

"Bones" won't be walking away entirely from broadcasting, as he'll work with NBC and Golf Channel when his schedule allows, including for the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open next week in Las Vegas.