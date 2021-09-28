2021 ShopRite LPGA Classic betting odds and tips: Futures picks, who will win

The 2021 ShopRite LPGA Classic betting odds have been released for the LPGA Tour event at Seaview Resort in Galloway, N.J.

The betting favorite this week is Jin Young Ko, who comes in at 8-to-1 (+800) betting odds.

Hyo Joo Kim is 11-to-1, while last week's winner, Nasa Hataoka is 16-to-1.

Lexi Thompson is on 18-to-1.

2021 ShopRite LPGA Classic tips, expert picks and futures bets

This week, we have the ShopRite LPGA Classic in the Atlantic City area. The course can be picked apart without wind to protect it, and the Europeans tend to play well here.

2021 ShopRite LPGA Classic betting odds: Outright women's winner