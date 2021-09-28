2021 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship: Celebrities in the field
09/28/2021 at 12:59 pm
The 2021 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship field is filled with celebrities, as well business mavens and rich folks who plunk down thousands to play alongside European Tour pros.

Each of the professionals in the field is paired with an amateur partner for each of the first three rounds, with a 54-hole cut after each player has competed on each of the three courses in the tournament rotation: the Old Course at St. Andrews, Carnoustie Golf Club and Kingsbarns Golf Links.

The top 20 pro-am teams join the top 60 and ties among the pros for the final round at the Old Course at St. Andrews.

Celebrities in the 2021 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship field

  • Lord Ian Botham
  • Tom Chaplin
  • Dave Farrell
  • Darren Gough
  • Ruud Gullit
  • Stephen Hendry
  • Ronan Keating
  • Wladimir Klitschko
  • Huey Lewis
  • Sir Tony (AP) McCoy
  • Sir Steve Redgrave
  • Joe Root
  • Jamie Redknapp
  • Brad Simpson
  • Andriy Shevchenko
  • Tico Torres
  • Michael Vaughan
  • Shane Warne

