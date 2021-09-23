How much does it cost to play Whistling Straits Golf Course?

You've been watching the Ryder Cup and you're wondering how much it costs to play Whistling Straits Golf Course.

The answer? Such an incredible experience, as you'd imagine, is not cheap. The green fee at Whistling Straits Golf Course varies based on demand and the time of year you're wishing to play. During the prime season of June through mid-October, the green fee is $555.

If you want to play Whistling Straits' Straits Course, you can make reservations no sooner than two weeks out from when you want to play -- regardless of whether you are staying at a Destination Kohler hotel. If you are part of a group larger than eight, you can book farther out in advance by contacting the resort.

When booking at Whistling Straits' Straits Course, you'll be quoted a fee that inclues the green fee, caddie fee ($70 per person plus tip for 18 holes) or forecaddie fee ($40 per person plus tip for 18 holes) and taxes. The Straits Course is walking only, but a caddie is not required.

Before June 4 and after Oct. 17, golfers are not required to book on-property accommodations or additional golf. It may be required in between those dates, which are the prime season for the property.

Whistling Staits also offers twilight and super twilight rates, which are a great way to save money on a hefty green fee.

The twilight rates are 30 percent off the rack rate, and they're available for times that start four-and-a-half hours or later before the posted National Weather Service sunset for that day.

The super twilight rates are 45 percent off the rack rate, and they're available for times that start two-and-a-half hours or later before the posted National Weather Service sunset for that day.

Obviously a super-twilight golfer is not getting in a full round, but making it part way through the back nine would perhaps make it worth it. The twilight rate is ideal.