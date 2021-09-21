When golfers tee up the ball to tee off on a new hole on a golf course, there are rules about where the ball has to be when it's struck.

A golfer has to tee up their ball in behind and in between the tee markers for the tee box they have selected to play for the round. A golfer can tee up their ball as much as two full clublengths behind the tee markers and still be considered to be conforming with the Rules of Golf.

However, do golfers also have to stand in that same box, like their teed-up ball, to be playing by the Rules of Golf?

Do golfers have to stand in between the tee markers when teeing off?

The answer to this question is no. Golfers do not have to stand in between the tee markers -- or within the rectangle created by the width of the tee markers and the depth of two clublengths -- to be playing within the Rules of Golf.

A golfer can stand anywhere to tee off on a golf hole, so long as their golf ball is teed up within the parameters required by the Rules of Golf.

This means a golfer is able to take full advantage of where they can tee the ball, in between the markers. This allows golfers to take advantage of angles that may be helpful for their shot shape or to attack a particular hole's design.

The rule also means that golfers don't even have to stand in the mowed area in which the tee box sits. So long as a golfer's ball is teed up within the proper space, where the golfer stands doesn't really matter.