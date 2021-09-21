2021 European Ryder Cup uniforms: What Team Europe is wearing at Whistling Straits

Page 1 of 3

The 2021 Ryder Cup will bring out new and fresh looks that helps the two sides, the United States and Europe, show off their team -- and in the case of the US, their national -- pride during the three-day biennial matches in Wisconsin.

That means there's some natural intrigue among golf fans as to the outfits and clothes top players on Team Europe like Rory McIlroy, Ian Poulter, Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia. However, the European uniforms and outfits are a bit of a mystery compared to the 2021 US Ryder Cup team uniforms, as made by Polo RLX. The Europeans, however, will be outfitted by very high-end Italian fashion house Loro Piana for the third consecutive Ryder Cup, including vests, pullovers and the like.

Check out the styles the world's best will be wearing this week at the 2021 Ryder Cup.