2021 Sanford International final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
09/19/2021 at 9:56 pm
Golf News Net


The 2021 Sanford International final leaderboard is headed by winner Darren Clarke, who earned the PGA Tour Champions win at Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Clarke won the 54-hole tournament after taking a playoff against KJ Choi and Steve Flesch after all three players finished regulation at 12-under 198.

After the first playoff hole was played with all three players making 4s, Clarke was the champion on the second playing of the 18th hole. He made birdie 3 on the second crack at the 18th hole in the playoff to win the title.

Clarke won the $270,000 winner's share of the $1,800,000 purse.

Sanford International recap notes

Clarke wins his third PGA Tour Champions title and earns improved coveted status on the 50-plus circuit.

The money Clarke -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into a point.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run.

The 2021 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Pure Insurance Championship in California.

2021 Sanford International final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 TOT MONEY
1 Darren Clarke -12 63 70 65 198 $270,000
T2 K.J. Choi -12 63 66 69 198 $144,000
T2 Steve Flesch -12 67 65 66 198 $144,000
T4 Miguel Ángel Jiménez -10 66 68 66 200 $96,300
T4 Rod Pampling -10 64 67 69 200 $96,300
6 Steve Stricker -9 67 67 67 201 $72,000
T7 John Senden -8 67 70 65 202 $54,900
T7 Steven Alker -8 65 70 67 202 $54,900
T7 Retief Goosen -8 65 68 69 202 $54,900
T7 Alex Cejka -8 67 64 71 202 $54,900
T11 David McKenzie -7 68 65 70 203 $41,400
T11 Mario Tiziani -7 65 67 71 203 $41,400
T13 Brandt Jobe -6 64 71 69 204 $34,200
T13 Matt Gogel -6 64 70 70 204 $34,200
T13 Jim Furyk -6 66 68 70 204 $34,200
T16 Scott Parel -5 68 69 68 205 $27,036
T16 Tim Petrovic -5 70 70 65 205 $27,036
T16 Paul Broadhurst -5 69 67 69 205 $27,036
T16 Davis Love III -5 69 66 70 205 $27,036
T16 Billy Andrade -5 67 67 71 205 $27,036
T21 Jerry Kelly -4 66 72 68 206 $19,470
T21 Colin Montgomerie -4 70 67 69 206 $19,470
T21 Brett Quigley -4 68 68 70 206 $19,470
T21 Rocco Mediate -4 67 69 70 206 $19,470
T21 Woody Austin -4 68 67 71 206 $19,470
T21 Paul Stankowski -4 68 63 75 206 $19,470
T27 Bernhard Langer -3 70 68 69 207 $14,610
T27 Paul Goydos -3 67 72 68 207 $14,610
T27 Cameron Beckman -3 66 70 71 207 $14,610
T27 Vijay Singh -3 72 68 67 207 $14,610
T27 Willie Wood -3 69 66 72 207 $14,610
T27 Tom Byrum -3 66 67 74 207 $14,610
T33 Billy Mayfair -2 69 70 69 208 $11,880
T33 Marco Dawson -2 68 70 70 208 $11,880
T33 Ernie Els -2 66 68 74 208 $11,880
T36 Lee Janzen -1 69 70 70 209 $9,383
T36 Scott Dunlap -1 69 70 70 209 $9,383
T36 Gene Sauers -1 73 66 70 209 $9,383
T36 Wes Short, Jr. -1 69 68 72 209 $9,383
T36 José María Olazábal -1 67 69 73 209 $9,383
T36 Kirk Triplett -1 72 68 69 209 $9,383
T36 Steve Pate -1 69 72 68 209 $9,383
T36 Robert Karlsson -1 64 70 75 209 $9,383
T44 Stephen Leaney E 69 70 71 210 $7,020
T44 Tom Lehman E 69 71 70 210 $7,020
T44 David Toms E 68 72 70 210 $7,020
T44 Dicky Pride E 69 68 73 210 $7,020
T44 Bob Estes E 70 70 70 210 $7,020
T49 Jeff Maggert 1 69 70 72 211 $5,070
T49 Ken Duke 1 66 73 72 211 $5,070
T49 Shane Bertsch 1 67 70 74 211 $5,070
T49 Rich Beem 1 67 73 71 211 $5,070
T49 Mark Hensby 1 65 71 75 211 $5,070
T49 Fred Couples 1 67 68 76 211 $5,070
T55 Thongchai Jaidee 2 68 68 76 212 $3,780
T55 Ken Tanigawa 2 68 73 71 212 $3,780
T55 Olin Browne 2 71 70 71 212 $3,780
T55 Jay Haas 2 73 70 69 212 $3,780
T55 Shaun Micheel 2 74 70 68 212 $3,780
T60 Tom Pernice Jr. 3 70 70 73 213 $2,970
T60 Glen Day 3 70 71 72 213 $2,970
T60 Jesper Parnevik 3 71 71 71 213 $2,970
T60 Stephen Ames 3 75 67 71 213 $2,970
64 John Daly 4 68 71 75 214 $2,520
T65 Michael Allen 5 67 71 77 215 $1,994
T65 Chris DiMarco 5 66 75 74 215 $1,994
T65 Tim Herron 5 72 69 74 215 $1,994
T65 Duffy Waldorf 5 72 72 71 215 $1,994
T65 Robert Allenby 5 72 73 70 215 $1,994
70 Joey Sindelar 6 70 74 72 216 $1,584
T71 Corey Pavin 7 70 71 76 217 $1,422
T71 David Frost 7 71 73 73 217 $1,422
73 Kent Jones 8 68 73 77 218 $1,260
T74 Tom Gillis 9 74 71 74 219 $1,152
T74 Stephen Dodd 9 76 70 73 219 $1,152
T76 Jerry Pate 11 70 75 76 221 $1,008
T76 Brad Bryant 11 74 73 74 221 $1,008
78 Larry Mize 15 73 73 79 225 $900
T79 Jay Jurecic 18 73 78 77 228 $801
T79 Mark Calcavecchia 18 76 75 77 228 $801

