2021 Sanford International final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 Sanford International final leaderboard is headed by winner Darren Clarke, who earned the PGA Tour Champions win at Minnehaha Country Club in Sioux Falls, S.D.

Clarke won the 54-hole tournament after taking a playoff against KJ Choi and Steve Flesch after all three players finished regulation at 12-under 198.

After the first playoff hole was played with all three players making 4s, Clarke was the champion on the second playing of the 18th hole. He made birdie 3 on the second crack at the 18th hole in the playoff to win the title.

Clarke won the $270,000 winner's share of the $1,800,000 purse.

Sanford International recap notes

Clarke wins his third PGA Tour Champions title and earns improved coveted status on the 50-plus circuit.

The money Clarke -- and every player in the field -- earned is converted into Charles Schwab Cup points, with every dollar converted into a point.

There is no cut on PGA Tour Champions-run events, including the major championships they run.

The 2021 PGA Tour Champions schedule continues next week with the Pure Insurance Championship in California.

2021 Sanford International final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

