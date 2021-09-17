Can a golfer add, remove or swap out their golf clubs during a round?
In golf, a golfer can carry up to a maximum of 14 golf clubs during a stipulated round. Golfers don't have to carry the maximum number of golf clubs allowed, but they aren't to exceed that number lest they get a steep penalty for carrying too many clubs.

However, just because a golfer has a maximum number of golf clubs that they can have in their bag, does that mean they can't add, remove or otherwise swap out golf clubs during a round?

Can a golfer add golf clubs during a round?

If a golfer does not already have 14 golf clubs in their bag at any point during a round, a golfer can add golf clubs to their bag up to the 14-club limit. The only restrictions on adding golf clubs to a bag are that it doesn't cause undue to delay to a round, that the clubs aren't already in use by someone else in the competition and that the club isn't assembled from parts being carried around during the round.

Can a golfer remove golf clubs during a round?

A golfer can remove golf clubs during a round. However, in most circumstances, the golfer is not allowed to replace or swap one golf club for another. A golf club can be removed out of play and not used again, although that wouldn't be prudent since a golfer cannot exchange one club for another.

Can a golfer replace a damaged golf club during a round?

In most circumstances, a golfer cannot replace a golf club during a round. The only circumstance in which a golf club can be replaced is if the golf club is damaged.

A damaged golf club can be replaced during a round is if the damage was caused by outside forces or natural forces -- basically, if someone else did it or the damage occurred as part of a storm. If a player is able to replace a damaged club during a round, then must replace the club with a new one and take the damaged club immediately out of play.

All of the rules around golf clubs in a bag apply specifically to the round in which they're being used. After a round concludes, a player is able to modify which clubs are in their bag until the start of the next round. This includes going to a playoff in a stroke-play event, which is considered a new round under the Rules of Golf.

