2021 Dutch Open TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel

The 2021 Dutch Open is the Netherlands event on the 2021 European Tour schedule, with Bernardus Golf in Cromvoirt, The Netherlands, hosting the event.

The Dutch Open field is headed by Rory Sabbatini, Wil Besseling and Marcel Siem, with the world's best players taking on the latest European Tour event. After 36 holes, the field will be reduced to the top 65 and ties heading into the final two rounds.

The Dutch Open TV schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with Golf Channel airing the championship live for four days with golf action from Bernardus Golf in The Netherlands.

Live coverage is streamed on the NBC Sports app and GolfChannel.com.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2021 Dutch Open on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2021 Dutch Open TV times and schedule.

2021 Dutch Open TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern