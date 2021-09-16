The 2021 Fortinet Championship purse is set for $7 million, with the winner's share coming in at $1,260,000 -- the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Fortinet Championship field is headed by Jon Rahm, Phil Mickelson, Will Zalatoris and more of the world's best players.

The 156-player field is an open event on the PGA Tour schedule, with four Monday qualifiers earning their way into the field.

A cut is made after 36 holes to the top 65 players and ties for the final two rounds of the tournament. All players who finish four rounds of the tournament will earn money.

The event is played this year at Silverado Resort in Napa, Calif.

This is the first PGA Tour-sanctioned event of the 2021-2022 PGA Tour schedule.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will get 500 FedEx Cup points.

The winner gets 40 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, as well berths into the 2022 Masters and 2022 PGA Championship, as well next year's Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2021 Fortinet Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout