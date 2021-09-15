2021 Fortinet Championship streaming: How to watch online through PGA Tour Live, Golf Channel, NBC Sports apps

The 2021 Fortinet Championship features a field with some of the best golfers on the planet taking on Silverado Resort in the PGA Tour's 2021-2022 season-opening event. With online streams from Golf Channel and NBC in their apps and websites, you have no excuse to miss a minute of the action.

You can watch the 2021 Fortinet Championship online starting on Thursday in the United States, as Golf Channel and NBC has its online streams for all four days of the tournament from Silverado Resort in Napa, Calif.

There will be 156 players in the field, competing for an opportunity to qualify for a two-year PGA Tour exemption and win the Fortinet Championship.

All four days of the event will air live on Golf Channel, with Golf Channel airing three hours of coverage each day.

Golf Channel broadcast coverage of the tournament is also available through GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel and NBC Sports apps for various mobile platforms.

All coverage is available through the NBC Sports apps and on NBCSports.com.

PGA Tour Live is not available for this event, which can be purchased through Amazon (Featured Groups through PGA Tour Live; Featured Groups is included with Amazon Prime) or NBC Sports Gold.

2021 Fortinet Championship streaming schedule: How to watch online

Thursday, Sept. 16

Golf Channel broadcast: 6-9 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 17

Golf Channel broadcast: 6-9 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 18

Golf Channel broadcast: 6-9 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 19