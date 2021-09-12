2021 Cambia Portland Classic field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Cambia Portland Classic field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at The Oregon Golf Club in Oregon.
The Cambia Portland Classic field is headlined by the likes of Jin Young Ko, Jennifer Kupcho, Brooke Henderson and more.
This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the return to the long-running Oregon event on the schedule.
The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot.
We do not yet have the two Monday qualifiers for this event.
The week-of alternate list is based on the LPGA Tour's eligibility criteria.
The field will be playing for a $1.4 million purse, with 15 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2021 Cambia Portland Classic field
- Marina Alex
- Brittany Altomare
- Pajaree Anannarukarn
- Dottie Ardina
- Aditi Ashok
- Ana Belac
- Jaravee Boonchant
- Ashleigh Buhai
- Ashli Bunch
- Sarah Burnham
- Tiffany Chan
- Jennifer Chang
- Ssu-Chia Cheng
- Chella Choi
- Na Yeon Choi
- Carlota Ciganda
- Cydney Clanton
- Jenny Coleman
- Lauren Coughlin
- Daniela Darquea
- Laura Davies
- Perrine Delacour
- Brianna Do
- Gemma Dryburgh
- Lindy Duncan
- Kendall Dye
- Austin Ernst
- Jodi Ewart Shadoff
- Maria Fassi
- Dana Finkelstein
- Kristen Gillman
- Hannah Green
- Jaye Marie Green
- Mina Harigae
- Nasa Hataoka
- Muni He
- Brooke Henderson
- Esther Henseleit
- Jillian Hollis
- Daniela Holmqvist
- Wei-Ling Hsu
- Mi Jung Hur
- Vicky Hurst
- Caroline Inglis
- Nuria Iturrioz
- Eun Hee Ji
- Ariya Jutanugarn
- Moriya Jutanugarn
- Haeji Kang
- A Lim Kim
- Christina Kim
- Lauren Kim
- Kyung Kim
- Katherine Kirk
- Cheyenne Knight
- Jin Young Ko
- Jennifer Kupcho
- Min Seo Kwak
- Cindy LaCrosse
- Brittany Lang
- Bronte Law
- Mi Hyang Lee
- Mirim Lee
- Min Lee
- Esther Lee
- Jeongeun Lee
- Andrea Lee
- Ilhee Lee
- Jeongeun Lee6
- Tze Han Lin
- Pernilla Lindberg
- Lee Lopez
- Mo Martin
- Kristy McPherson
- Stephanie Meadow
- Wichanee Meechai
- Olivia Mehaffey
- Sydnee Michaels
- Giulia Molinaro
- Haley Moore
- Mind Muangkhumsakul
- Azahara Munoz
- Elizabeth Nagel
- Benyapa Niphatsophon
- Yealimi Noh
- Ryann O'Toole
- Su Oh
- Amy Olson
- Lee-Anne Pace
- Bianca Pagdanganan
- Sung Hyun Park
- Hee Young Park
- Katherine Perry-Hamski
- Pornanong Phatlum
- Paula Reto
- Louise Ridderstrom
- Stacy Schechter
- Maia Schechter
- Sarah Schmelzel
- Alena Sharp
- Jenny Shin
- Maggie Simons
- Ellie Slama
- Sarah Jane Smith
- Luna Sobron Galmes
- Yujeong Son
- Jennifer Song
- Klara Spilkova
- Mariah Stackhouse
- Marissa Steen
- Lauren Stephenson
- Jackie Stoelting
- Linnea Strom
- Jasmine Suwannapura
- Elizabeth Szokol
- Emma Talley
- Kris Tamulis
- Kelly Tan
- Patty Tavatanakit
- Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras
- Maria Fernanda Torres
- Alana Uriell
- Albane Valenzuela
- Anne van Dam
- Lee Ann Walker
- Alison Walshe
- Lindsey Weaver
- Cheyenne Woods
- Suzuka Yamaguchi
- Jing Yan
- Angel Yin
- Pavarisa Yoktuan
Top 50 players in 2021 Cambia Portland Classic field
- 2. Jin Young Ko
- 9. Brooke Henderson
- 11. Nasa Hataoka
- 12. Patty Tavatanakit
- 19. Hannah Green
- 20. Ariya Jutanugarn
- 21. Jeongeun Lee6
- 27. Austin Ernst
- 29. Jennifer Kupcho
- 30. Yealimi Noh
- 33. Moriya Jutanugarn
- 35. Amy Olson
- 41. Carlota Ciganda
- 44. Mirim Lee
- 50. A Lim Kim