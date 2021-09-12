2021 Cambia Portland Classic field: Players, rankings

The 2021 Cambia Portland Classic field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at The Oregon Golf Club in Oregon.

The Cambia Portland Classic field is headlined by the likes of Jin Young Ko, Jennifer Kupcho, Brooke Henderson and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the return to the long-running Oregon event on the schedule.

The tournament is being played in its originally intended slot.

We do not yet have the two Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list is based on the LPGA Tour's eligibility criteria.

The field will be playing for a $1.4 million purse, with 15 of the top 50 in the Rolex Women's World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2021 Cambia Portland Classic field

Marina Alex

Brittany Altomare

Pajaree Anannarukarn

Dottie Ardina

Aditi Ashok

Ana Belac

Jaravee Boonchant

Ashleigh Buhai

Ashli Bunch

Sarah Burnham

Tiffany Chan

Jennifer Chang

Ssu-Chia Cheng

Chella Choi

Na Yeon Choi

Carlota Ciganda

Cydney Clanton

Jenny Coleman

Lauren Coughlin

Daniela Darquea

Laura Davies

Perrine Delacour

Brianna Do

Gemma Dryburgh

Lindy Duncan

Kendall Dye

Austin Ernst

Jodi Ewart Shadoff

Maria Fassi

Dana Finkelstein

Kristen Gillman

Hannah Green

Jaye Marie Green

Mina Harigae

Nasa Hataoka

Muni He

Brooke Henderson

Esther Henseleit

Jillian Hollis

Daniela Holmqvist

Wei-Ling Hsu

Mi Jung Hur

Vicky Hurst

Caroline Inglis

Nuria Iturrioz

Eun Hee Ji

Ariya Jutanugarn

Moriya Jutanugarn

Haeji Kang

A Lim Kim

Christina Kim

Lauren Kim

Kyung Kim

Katherine Kirk

Cheyenne Knight

Jin Young Ko

Jennifer Kupcho

Min Seo Kwak

Cindy LaCrosse

Brittany Lang

Bronte Law

Mi Hyang Lee

Mirim Lee

Min Lee

Esther Lee

Jeongeun Lee

Andrea Lee

Ilhee Lee

Jeongeun Lee6

Tze Han Lin

Pernilla Lindberg

Lee Lopez

Mo Martin

Kristy McPherson

Stephanie Meadow

Wichanee Meechai

Olivia Mehaffey

Sydnee Michaels

Giulia Molinaro

Haley Moore

Mind Muangkhumsakul

Azahara Munoz

Elizabeth Nagel

Benyapa Niphatsophon

Yealimi Noh

Ryann O'Toole

Su Oh

Amy Olson

Lee-Anne Pace

Bianca Pagdanganan

Sung Hyun Park

Hee Young Park

Katherine Perry-Hamski

Pornanong Phatlum

Paula Reto

Louise Ridderstrom

Stacy Schechter

Maia Schechter

Sarah Schmelzel

Alena Sharp

Jenny Shin

Maggie Simons

Ellie Slama

Sarah Jane Smith

Luna Sobron Galmes

Yujeong Son

Jennifer Song

Klara Spilkova

Mariah Stackhouse

Marissa Steen

Lauren Stephenson

Jackie Stoelting

Linnea Strom

Jasmine Suwannapura

Elizabeth Szokol

Emma Talley

Kris Tamulis

Kelly Tan

Patty Tavatanakit

Pannarat Thanapolboonyaras

Maria Fernanda Torres

Alana Uriell

Albane Valenzuela

Anne van Dam

Lee Ann Walker

Alison Walshe

Lindsey Weaver

Cheyenne Woods

Suzuka Yamaguchi

Jing Yan

Angel Yin

Pavarisa Yoktuan

Top 50 players in 2021 Cambia Portland Classic field