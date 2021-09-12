2021 BMW PGA Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 BMW PGA Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Billy Horschel, who earned the European Tour win at Wentworth Club in Virginia Water, England.

Horschel birdied the final hole of the tournament, the par-5 18th, to secure a one-shot win over three players, including Laurie Canter, Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Jamie Donaldson.

Canter couldn't birdie the last to force a playoff after Horschel. Donaldson eagled the last to get into a tie for second. Aphibarnrat made a par after making a disastrous bogey 6 on the par-5 17th.

Horschel won the $1,333,330 winner's share of the $8,000,000 purse.

2021 BMW PGA Championship highlights

For more, visit EuropeanTour.com!

BMW PGA Championship recap notes

Horschel earned 28 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was solid, with extra points on offer as this is the flagship event of the European Tour

There was a cut this week, with 78 qualifying players finishing the event after making the cut on 2-under 142 or better.

Horschel earns 1,335 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.

The European Tour season continues next week with the Dutch Open in the Netherlands.

2021 BMW PGA Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

Click header to sort; rotate mobile screens for details