2021 BMW PGA Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won
European Tour

09/12/2021 at 2:01 pm
Golf News Net


The 2021 BMW PGA Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Billy Horschel, who earned the European Tour win at Wentworth Club in Virginia Water, England.

Horschel birdied the final hole of the tournament, the par-5 18th, to secure a one-shot win over three players, including Laurie Canter, Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Jamie Donaldson.

Canter couldn't birdie the last to force a playoff after Horschel. Donaldson eagled the last to get into a tie for second. Aphibarnrat made a par after making a disastrous bogey 6 on the par-5 17th.

Horschel won the $1,333,330 winner's share of the $8,000,000 purse.

2021 BMW PGA Championship highlights

BMW PGA Championship recap notes

Horschel earned 28 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was solid, with extra points on offer as this is the flagship event of the European Tour

There was a cut this week, with 78 qualifying players finishing the event after making the cut on 2-under 142 or better.

Horschel earns 1,335 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.

The European Tour season continues next week with the Dutch Open in the Netherlands.

2021 BMW PGA Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts

POS PLAYER TO PAR R1 R2 R3 R4 TOT MONEY
1 Billy Horschel -19 70 65 69 65 269 €1,125,951.98
T2 Kiradech Aphibarnrat -18 64 68 74 64 270 €492,898.93
T2 Laurie Canter -18 67 66 70 67 270 €492,898.93
T2 Jamie Donaldson -18 69 66 69 66 270 €492,898.93
5 Christiaan Bezuidenhout -17 64 72 68 67 271 €281,587.15
T6 Andrew Johnston -16 70 69 68 65 272 €199,532.88
T6 Francesco Laporta -16 68 65 69 70 272 €199,532.88
T6 Justin Rose -16 67 68 72 65 272 €199,532.88
T9 Sean Crocker -15 71 68 66 68 273 €135,124.70
T9 Thomas Pieters -15 70 66 71 66 273 €135,124.70
T9 Shubhankar Sharma -15 70 69 68 66 273 €135,124.70
T12 Tommy Fleetwood -14 71 68 68 67 274 €111,192.20
T12 Matthias Schwab -14 69 69 69 67 274 €111,192.20
T14 David Law -13 72 69 68 66 275 €98,288.51
T14 Aaron Rai -13 70 70 67 68 275 €98,288.51
T14 Adam Scott -13 65 69 70 71 275 €98,288.51
T17 Masahiro Kawamura -12 67 69 72 68 276 €86,597.98
T17 Shane Lowry -12 70 66 69 71 276 €86,597.98
T17 Tapio Pulkkanen -12 70 67 72 67 276 €86,597.98
T20 Matt Fitzpatrick -11 72 69 68 68 277 €75,922.11
T20 Joachim B. Hansen -11 69 68 72 68 277 €75,922.11
T20 Nicolai Højgaard -11 70 67 69 71 277 €75,922.11
T20 Bernd Wiesberger -11 71 67 67 72 277 €75,922.11
T20 Fabrizio Zanotti -11 70 66 73 68 277 €75,922.11
T25 Stephen Gallacher -10 73 67 70 68 278 €68,841.62
T25 Martin Kaymer -10 70 68 70 70 278 €68,841.62
T27 Alexander Björk -9 69 70 70 70 279 €63,878.66
T27 Joakim Lagergren -9 70 70 66 73 279 €63,878.66
T27 Alex Noren -9 70 70 72 67 279 €63,878.66
T30 Marcus Armitage -8 70 66 72 72 280 €55,937.92
T30 Dean Burmester -8 70 70 70 70 280 €55,937.92
T30 David Horsey -8 72 68 73 67 280 €55,937.92
T30 Miguel Ángel Jiménez -8 68 69 73 70 280 €55,937.92
T30 Henrik Stenson -8 69 71 70 70 280 €55,937.92
T35 Lucas Bjerregaard -7 73 68 70 70 281 €43,431.27
T35 Ross Fisher -7 71 67 71 72 281 €43,431.27
T35 Sam Horsfield -7 72 65 73 71 281 €43,431.27
T35 Pablo Larrazábal -7 68 70 75 68 281 €43,431.27
T35 Alexander Levy -7 75 67 73 66 281 €43,431.27
T35 Joost Luiten -7 68 72 73 68 281 €43,431.27
T35 Francesco Molinari -7 69 73 70 69 281 €43,431.27
T35 Jack Senior -7 70 71 69 71 281 €43,431.27
T35 Matthew Southgate -7 70 72 68 71 281 €43,431.27
T35 Justin Walters -7 70 70 66 75 281 €43,431.27
T45 Mikko Korhonen -6 70 68 72 72 282 €34,100.90
T45 Robert Rock -6 72 70 70 70 282 €34,100.90
T45 Brandon Stone -6 72 69 70 71 282 €34,100.90
T45 Paul Waring -6 73 68 70 71 282 €34,100.90
T49 David Drysdale -5 70 70 69 74 283 €27,483.62
T49 Viktor Hovland -5 72 67 73 71 283 €27,483.62
T49 Graeme Mcdowell -5 71 69 73 70 283 €27,483.62
T49 Wade Ormsby -5 73 66 72 72 283 €27,483.62
T49 Adrian Otaegui -5 72 69 71 71 283 €27,483.62
T49 Victor Perez -5 76 66 69 72 283 €27,483.62
T55 Steven Brown -4 70 72 74 68 284 €23,182.39
T55 Jordan Smith -4 71 71 70 72 284 €23,182.39
T57 Richard Bland -3 74 68 70 73 285 €20,535.48
T57 Nacho Elvira -3 70 70 75 70 285 €20,535.48
T57 David Howell -3 71 71 70 73 285 €20,535.48
T57 Edoardo Molinari -3 73 67 73 72 285 €20,535.48
T57 Richie Ramsay -3 71 70 73 71 285 €20,535.48
T57 Kalle Samooja -3 70 69 72 74 285 €20,535.48
T63 Grant Forrest -2 70 72 71 73 286 €17,226.84
T63 Ryan Fox -2 73 69 71 73 286 €17,226.84
T63 Robin Roussel -2 70 72 75 69 286 €17,226.84
T63 Julian Suri -2 69 72 74 71 286 €17,226.84
T67 Rafa Cabrera Bello -1 71 69 68 79 287 €14,579.93
T67 Antoine Rozner -1 77 65 75 70 287 €14,579.93
T67 Joël Stalter -1 72 69 74 72 287 €14,579.93
T67 Oliver Wilson -1 69 73 71 74 287 €14,579.93
T71 Johannes Veerman E 73 66 71 78 288 €10,935.92
T71 Lee Westwood E 70 70 71 77 288 €10,935.92
T71 Danny Willett E 70 71 73 74 288 €10,935.92
T71 Jeff Winther E 69 73 77 69 288 €10,935.92
T75 George Coetzee 1 73 69 68 79 289 €10,926.92
T75 Maximilian Kieffer 1 72 70 76 71 289 €10,926.92
77 Daniel Gavins 2 70 69 76 75 290 €10,922.42
78 Ross Mcgowan 5 70 69 77 77 293 €10,919.42

