2021 BMW PGA Championship final results: Prize money payout, leaderboard and how much each golfer won

The 2021 BMW PGA Championship final leaderboard is headed by winner Billy Horschel, who earned the European Tour win at Wentworth Club in Virginia Water, England.
Horschel birdied the final hole of the tournament, the par-5 18th, to secure a one-shot win over three players, including Laurie Canter, Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Jamie Donaldson.
Canter couldn't birdie the last to force a playoff after Horschel. Donaldson eagled the last to get into a tie for second. Aphibarnrat made a par after making a disastrous bogey 6 on the par-5 17th.
Horschel won the $1,333,330 winner's share of the $8,000,000 purse.
2021 BMW PGA Championship highlights
BMW PGA Championship recap notes
Horschel earned 28 Official World Golf Ranking points with the win. The field for the tournament was solid, with extra points on offer as this is the flagship event of the European Tour
There was a cut this week, with 78 qualifying players finishing the event after making the cut on 2-under 142 or better.
Horschel earns 1,335 points in the Race to Dubai standings for his win.
The European Tour season continues next week with the Dutch Open in the Netherlands.
2021 BMW PGA Championship final leaderboard, results and prize money payouts
|POS
|PLAYER
|TO PAR
|R1
|R2
|R3
|R4
|TOT
|MONEY
|1
|Billy Horschel
|-19
|70
|65
|69
|65
|269
|€1,125,951.98
|T2
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat
|-18
|64
|68
|74
|64
|270
|€492,898.93
|T2
|Laurie Canter
|-18
|67
|66
|70
|67
|270
|€492,898.93
|T2
|Jamie Donaldson
|-18
|69
|66
|69
|66
|270
|€492,898.93
|5
|Christiaan Bezuidenhout
|-17
|64
|72
|68
|67
|271
|€281,587.15
|T6
|Andrew Johnston
|-16
|70
|69
|68
|65
|272
|€199,532.88
|T6
|Francesco Laporta
|-16
|68
|65
|69
|70
|272
|€199,532.88
|T6
|Justin Rose
|-16
|67
|68
|72
|65
|272
|€199,532.88
|T9
|Sean Crocker
|-15
|71
|68
|66
|68
|273
|€135,124.70
|T9
|Thomas Pieters
|-15
|70
|66
|71
|66
|273
|€135,124.70
|T9
|Shubhankar Sharma
|-15
|70
|69
|68
|66
|273
|€135,124.70
|T12
|Tommy Fleetwood
|-14
|71
|68
|68
|67
|274
|€111,192.20
|T12
|Matthias Schwab
|-14
|69
|69
|69
|67
|274
|€111,192.20
|T14
|David Law
|-13
|72
|69
|68
|66
|275
|€98,288.51
|T14
|Aaron Rai
|-13
|70
|70
|67
|68
|275
|€98,288.51
|T14
|Adam Scott
|-13
|65
|69
|70
|71
|275
|€98,288.51
|T17
|Masahiro Kawamura
|-12
|67
|69
|72
|68
|276
|€86,597.98
|T17
|Shane Lowry
|-12
|70
|66
|69
|71
|276
|€86,597.98
|T17
|Tapio Pulkkanen
|-12
|70
|67
|72
|67
|276
|€86,597.98
|T20
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|-11
|72
|69
|68
|68
|277
|€75,922.11
|T20
|Joachim B. Hansen
|-11
|69
|68
|72
|68
|277
|€75,922.11
|T20
|Nicolai Højgaard
|-11
|70
|67
|69
|71
|277
|€75,922.11
|T20
|Bernd Wiesberger
|-11
|71
|67
|67
|72
|277
|€75,922.11
|T20
|Fabrizio Zanotti
|-11
|70
|66
|73
|68
|277
|€75,922.11
|T25
|Stephen Gallacher
|-10
|73
|67
|70
|68
|278
|€68,841.62
|T25
|Martin Kaymer
|-10
|70
|68
|70
|70
|278
|€68,841.62
|T27
|Alexander Björk
|-9
|69
|70
|70
|70
|279
|€63,878.66
|T27
|Joakim Lagergren
|-9
|70
|70
|66
|73
|279
|€63,878.66
|T27
|Alex Noren
|-9
|70
|70
|72
|67
|279
|€63,878.66
|T30
|Marcus Armitage
|-8
|70
|66
|72
|72
|280
|€55,937.92
|T30
|Dean Burmester
|-8
|70
|70
|70
|70
|280
|€55,937.92
|T30
|David Horsey
|-8
|72
|68
|73
|67
|280
|€55,937.92
|T30
|Miguel Ángel Jiménez
|-8
|68
|69
|73
|70
|280
|€55,937.92
|T30
|Henrik Stenson
|-8
|69
|71
|70
|70
|280
|€55,937.92
|T35
|Lucas Bjerregaard
|-7
|73
|68
|70
|70
|281
|€43,431.27
|T35
|Ross Fisher
|-7
|71
|67
|71
|72
|281
|€43,431.27
|T35
|Sam Horsfield
|-7
|72
|65
|73
|71
|281
|€43,431.27
|T35
|Pablo Larrazábal
|-7
|68
|70
|75
|68
|281
|€43,431.27
|T35
|Alexander Levy
|-7
|75
|67
|73
|66
|281
|€43,431.27
|T35
|Joost Luiten
|-7
|68
|72
|73
|68
|281
|€43,431.27
|T35
|Francesco Molinari
|-7
|69
|73
|70
|69
|281
|€43,431.27
|T35
|Jack Senior
|-7
|70
|71
|69
|71
|281
|€43,431.27
|T35
|Matthew Southgate
|-7
|70
|72
|68
|71
|281
|€43,431.27
|T35
|Justin Walters
|-7
|70
|70
|66
|75
|281
|€43,431.27
|T45
|Mikko Korhonen
|-6
|70
|68
|72
|72
|282
|€34,100.90
|T45
|Robert Rock
|-6
|72
|70
|70
|70
|282
|€34,100.90
|T45
|Brandon Stone
|-6
|72
|69
|70
|71
|282
|€34,100.90
|T45
|Paul Waring
|-6
|73
|68
|70
|71
|282
|€34,100.90
|T49
|David Drysdale
|-5
|70
|70
|69
|74
|283
|€27,483.62
|T49
|Viktor Hovland
|-5
|72
|67
|73
|71
|283
|€27,483.62
|T49
|Graeme Mcdowell
|-5
|71
|69
|73
|70
|283
|€27,483.62
|T49
|Wade Ormsby
|-5
|73
|66
|72
|72
|283
|€27,483.62
|T49
|Adrian Otaegui
|-5
|72
|69
|71
|71
|283
|€27,483.62
|T49
|Victor Perez
|-5
|76
|66
|69
|72
|283
|€27,483.62
|T55
|Steven Brown
|-4
|70
|72
|74
|68
|284
|€23,182.39
|T55
|Jordan Smith
|-4
|71
|71
|70
|72
|284
|€23,182.39
|T57
|Richard Bland
|-3
|74
|68
|70
|73
|285
|€20,535.48
|T57
|Nacho Elvira
|-3
|70
|70
|75
|70
|285
|€20,535.48
|T57
|David Howell
|-3
|71
|71
|70
|73
|285
|€20,535.48
|T57
|Edoardo Molinari
|-3
|73
|67
|73
|72
|285
|€20,535.48
|T57
|Richie Ramsay
|-3
|71
|70
|73
|71
|285
|€20,535.48
|T57
|Kalle Samooja
|-3
|70
|69
|72
|74
|285
|€20,535.48
|T63
|Grant Forrest
|-2
|70
|72
|71
|73
|286
|€17,226.84
|T63
|Ryan Fox
|-2
|73
|69
|71
|73
|286
|€17,226.84
|T63
|Robin Roussel
|-2
|70
|72
|75
|69
|286
|€17,226.84
|T63
|Julian Suri
|-2
|69
|72
|74
|71
|286
|€17,226.84
|T67
|Rafa Cabrera Bello
|-1
|71
|69
|68
|79
|287
|€14,579.93
|T67
|Antoine Rozner
|-1
|77
|65
|75
|70
|287
|€14,579.93
|T67
|Joël Stalter
|-1
|72
|69
|74
|72
|287
|€14,579.93
|T67
|Oliver Wilson
|-1
|69
|73
|71
|74
|287
|€14,579.93
|T71
|Johannes Veerman
|E
|73
|66
|71
|78
|288
|€10,935.92
|T71
|Lee Westwood
|E
|70
|70
|71
|77
|288
|€10,935.92
|T71
|Danny Willett
|E
|70
|71
|73
|74
|288
|€10,935.92
|T71
|Jeff Winther
|E
|69
|73
|77
|69
|288
|€10,935.92
|T75
|George Coetzee
|1
|73
|69
|68
|79
|289
|€10,926.92
|T75
|Maximilian Kieffer
|1
|72
|70
|76
|71
|289
|€10,926.92
|77
|Daniel Gavins
|2
|70
|69
|76
|75
|290
|€10,922.42
|78
|Ross Mcgowan
|5
|70
|69
|77
|77
|293
|€10,919.42