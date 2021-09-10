Most golfers play golf in golf shoes with spikes. Those spikes offer traction and stability on the varying lies and surfaces found on a golf course. That means having a well-performing set of spikes in your golf shoes is essential to playing your best golf.

Ultimately, golfers have to replace the spikes on their golf shoes from time to time. But how often should you replace the spikes in your golf shoes?

When you should replace the spikes in your golf shoes

The frequency with which you replace the spikes (or cleats) in your golf shoes really depends on how often you play golf and how well you take care of your golf shoes.

Generally speaking, if you play golf more than a handful of times per year, you should replace your spikes once per season. If you play more than 15 times in a season, you should replace your spikes as many as two times in a given season.

However, if you're a golfer who plays even more frequently -- particularly while walking the golf course -- then you may need to replace your spikes even more frequently.

The wear and tear on a spike comes from walking on the golf course and its many surfaces, including cart paths. Over time, the spikes lose their edge and wear down, offering less traction and less reliable traction. Golfers can prolong the life of their spikes with proper care of their golf shoes, including removing debris from the soles of your shoes and around the spikes after each round.

If you take care of your golf shoes, they'll last longer and perform better.