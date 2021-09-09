The 2021 BMW PGA Championship purse is set for $8,000,000, with the winner's share coming in at $1,333,330 -- the standard 16.67 percent payout according to the European Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The BMW PGA Championship field is headed by Tommy Fleetwood, Matt Fitzpatrick and Shane Lowry.

The BMW PGA Championship is the 30th event of the season and the return of the European Tour to its headquarters for its flagship event.

The event is played at Wentworth Club in Virginia Water, England.

2021 BMW PGA Championship highlights

What else is on the line: Race to Dubai points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner gets 64 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength, although the event is the flagship tournament of the European Tour and gets a minimum of 64 points.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a two-plus season exemption on the European Tour, as well berths into other key events.

There are a total of 8,000 Race to Dubai points on offer to the full field. The points on offer are related to the purse of the tournament as quoted in United States dollars (USD).

The winner gets 1,335 Race to Dubai points, with players making the 36-hole cut earning points.

2021 BMW PGA Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout