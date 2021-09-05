2021 BMW PGA Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2021 BMW PGA Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Wentworth Club in Surrey, England.
The BMW PGA Championship field is headlined by the likes of Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood and more.
This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the return to the European Tour's England home and the site of their flagship event.
We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.
The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.
The field will be playing for an $8 million purse, with 12 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.
2021 BMW PGA Championship field
- Thomas Aiken
- Kiradech Aphibarnrat
- Marcus Armitage
- Adri Arnaus
- Nino Bertasio
- Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- Lucas Bjerregaard
- Alexander Björk
- Thomas Bjørn
- Richard Bland
- Steven Brown
- Dean Burmester
- Rafa Cabrera Bello
- Jonathan Caldwell
- Jorge Campillo
- Laurie Canter
- John Catlin
- Ashley Chesters
- George Coetzee
- Nicolas Colsaerts
- Matthew Cort
- Sean Crocker
- Thomas Detry
- Luke Donald
- Jamie Donaldson
- David Drysdale
- Victor Dubuisson
- Nacho Elvira
- Oliver Fisher
- Ross Fisher
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Grant Forrest
- Ryan Fox
- Lorenzo Gagli
- Stephen Gallacher
- Daniel Gavins
- Branden Grace
- Gavin Green
- Julien Guerrier
- Joachim B. Hansen
- Peter Hanson
- Justin Harding
- Padraig Harrington
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Benjamin Hebert
- Scott Hend
- Garrick Higgo
- Calum Hill
- Nicolai Højgaard
- Rasmus Højgaard
- Billy Horschel
- David Horsey
- Sam Horsfield
- Viktor Hovland
- David Howell
- Raphaël Jacquelin
- Scott Jamieson
- Jazz Janewattananond
- Miguel Ángel Jiménez
- Andrew Johnston
- Matthew Jordan
- Robert Karlsson
- Masahiro Kawamura
- Martin Kaymer
- Maximilian Kieffer
- Marcus Kinhult
- Kurt Kitayama
- Søren Kjeldsen
- Mikko Korhonen
- Joakim Lagergren
- Romain Langasque
- Francesco Laporta
- Pablo Larrazábal
- David Law
- Min Woo Lee
- Alexander Levy
- Tom Lewis
- Zander Lombard
- Mike Lorenzo-Vera
- Shane Lowry
- Joost Luiten
- Robert Macintyre
- Graeme Mcdowell
- Richard Mcevoy
- Ross Mcgowan
- Adrian Meronk
- Guido Migliozzi
- Edoardo Molinari
- Francesco Molinari
- James Morrison
- Wilco Nienaber
- Alex Noren
- Thorbjørn Olesen
- Wade Ormsby
- Adrian Otaegui
- Chris Paisley
- Renato Paratore
- Andrea Pavan
- Matthieu Pavon
- Eddie Pepperell
- Victor Perez
- Thomas Pieters
- Haydn Porteous
- Ian Poulter
- Tapio Pulkkanen
- Alvaro Quiros
- Aaron Rai
- Richie Ramsay
- Robert Rock
- Justin Rose
- Robin Roussel
- Antoine Rozner
- Kalle Samooja
- Ricardo Santos
- Matthias Schwab
- Adam Scott
- Jack Senior
- Shubhankar Sharma
- Callum Shinkwin
- Jordan Smith
- Sebastian Soderberg
- Matthew Southgate
- Joël Stalter
- Henrik Stenson
- Brandon Stone
- Graeme Storm
- Andy Sullivan
- Julian Suri
- Sami Välimäki
- Daniel Van Tonder
- Johannes Veerman
- Matt Wallace
- Justin Walters
- Paul Waring
- Marc Warren
- Lee Westwood
- Bernd Wiesberger
- Danny Willett
- Oliver Wilson
- Jeff Winther
- Chris Wood
- Fabrizio Zanotti
Top 50 players in 2021 BMW PGA Championship field
- 15. Viktor Hovland
- 16. Tyrrell Hatton
- 24. Matt Fitzpatrick
- 28. Billy Horschel
- 32. Lee Westwood
- 37. Adam Scott
- 38. Tommy Fleetwood
- 40. Shane Lowry
- 43. Garrick Higgo
- 45. Justin Rose
- 47. Ian Poulter
- 50. Christiaan Bezuidenhout