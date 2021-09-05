2021 BMW PGA Championship field: Players, rankings

The 2021 BMW PGA Championship field is set with the passing of the typical Friday entry deadline. The field is set for this event, played at Wentworth Club in Surrey, England.

The BMW PGA Championship field is headlined by the likes of Matt Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood and more.

This is set to be a 144-player field is played out over four days, with this event marking the return to the European Tour's England home and the site of their flagship event.

We do not have Monday qualifiers for this event.

The week-of alternate list has been determined, and the field will be updated off the list based on any player withdrawals.

The field will be playing for an $8 million purse, with 12 of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Ranking among the top contenders.

2021 BMW PGA Championship field

Thomas Aiken

Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Marcus Armitage

Adri Arnaus

Nino Bertasio

Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Lucas Bjerregaard

Alexander Björk

Thomas Bjørn

Richard Bland

Steven Brown

Dean Burmester

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Jonathan Caldwell

Jorge Campillo

Laurie Canter

John Catlin

Ashley Chesters

George Coetzee

Nicolas Colsaerts

Matthew Cort

Sean Crocker

Thomas Detry

Luke Donald

Jamie Donaldson

David Drysdale

Victor Dubuisson

Nacho Elvira

Oliver Fisher

Ross Fisher

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Grant Forrest

Ryan Fox

Lorenzo Gagli

Stephen Gallacher

Daniel Gavins

Branden Grace

Gavin Green

Julien Guerrier

Joachim B. Hansen

Peter Hanson

Justin Harding

Padraig Harrington

Tyrrell Hatton

Benjamin Hebert

Scott Hend

Garrick Higgo

Calum Hill

Nicolai Højgaard

Rasmus Højgaard

Billy Horschel

David Horsey

Sam Horsfield

Viktor Hovland

David Howell

Raphaël Jacquelin

Scott Jamieson

Jazz Janewattananond

Miguel Ángel Jiménez

Andrew Johnston

Matthew Jordan

Robert Karlsson

Masahiro Kawamura

Martin Kaymer

Maximilian Kieffer

Marcus Kinhult

Kurt Kitayama

Søren Kjeldsen

Mikko Korhonen

Joakim Lagergren

Romain Langasque

Francesco Laporta

Pablo Larrazábal

David Law

Min Woo Lee

Alexander Levy

Tom Lewis

Zander Lombard

Mike Lorenzo-Vera

Shane Lowry

Joost Luiten

Robert Macintyre

Graeme Mcdowell

Richard Mcevoy

Ross Mcgowan

Adrian Meronk

Guido Migliozzi

Edoardo Molinari

Francesco Molinari

James Morrison

Wilco Nienaber

Alex Noren

Thorbjørn Olesen

Wade Ormsby

Adrian Otaegui

Chris Paisley

Renato Paratore

Andrea Pavan

Matthieu Pavon

Eddie Pepperell

Victor Perez

Thomas Pieters

Haydn Porteous

Ian Poulter

Tapio Pulkkanen

Alvaro Quiros

Aaron Rai

Richie Ramsay

Robert Rock

Justin Rose

Robin Roussel

Antoine Rozner

Kalle Samooja

Ricardo Santos

Matthias Schwab

Adam Scott

Jack Senior

Shubhankar Sharma

Callum Shinkwin

Jordan Smith

Sebastian Soderberg

Matthew Southgate

Joël Stalter

Henrik Stenson

Brandon Stone

Graeme Storm

Andy Sullivan

Julian Suri

Sami Välimäki

Daniel Van Tonder

Johannes Veerman

Matt Wallace

Justin Walters

Paul Waring

Marc Warren

Lee Westwood

Bernd Wiesberger

Danny Willett

Oliver Wilson

Jeff Winther

Chris Wood

Fabrizio Zanotti

Top 50 players in 2021 BMW PGA Championship field