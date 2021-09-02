The 2021 Tour Championship purse is set for $46 million, with the winner's share coming in at $15,000,000 -- not the standard 18 percent payout according to the PGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

At the end of the Tour Championship, the top 150 players in the final FedEx Cup standings will be paid from the 2021 FedEx Cup bonus pool, with the winner getting $15 million.

While there is technically no purse for the Tour Championship, the fate of the tournament decides the FedEx Cup bonus pool payout for the top 30 players. The sum of money on the line is $46 million.

The Tour Championship field is headed by Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas and Jon Rahm. There are 30 players in this no-cut event, which is the final leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs.

The event is played this year at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga.

What else is on the line: FedEx Cup points, OWGR points, exemptions

Beyond money, there are important points, perks and benefits on the line for the field -- in particular, the tournament winner.

The winner of this event will win the FedEx Cup and earn $15 million as the season-long champion of the PGA Tour.

The winner of the 72-hole tournament without starting strokes gets 64 Official World Golf Ranking points, with the points available based on field strength. There is no official win or money associated with that achievement.

Winning comes with other big benefits, including a five-plus season exemption on the PGA Tour, as well berths into the 2022 Masters and 2022 PGA Championship, as well next year's Sentry Tournament of Champions.

2021 Tour Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout