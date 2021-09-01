2021 Tour Championship TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel, NBC

The 2021 Tour Championship marks the final leg of the PGA Tour's 2020-2021 FedEx Cup playoffs, with the Tour playing the event this year at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga.

The Tour Championship TV schedule is something a lot of golf fans have come to know with Golf Channel and NBC airing the PGA Tour-sanctioned event. The PGA Tour TV schedule predictable for a reason, and Golf Channel and NBC air four days of live golf action from East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Ga.

There will be four days of this tournament, with no cut made after 36 holes. Golf Channel airs the first two days of the tournament. NBC Sports airs Saturday and Sunday afternoon coverage, with Golf Channel airing early-round coverage each day.

The field includes Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson and more as part of a 30-player field seeking to win the PGA Tour's 2020-2021 season-long race.

Golf Channel has TV coverage of Thursday's first round and Friday's second round, as well early coverage of Saturday and Sunday play. On the first two days of the tournament, the coverage window will be from 1-6 p.m. Eastern. On Saturday, NBC is on from 2:30-7 p.m. Eastern, with Golf Channel coming on at 1 p.m.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using GolfChannel.com and the Golf Channel app, as well on NBCSports.com. NBC Sports coverage streams through NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2021 Tour Championship on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2021 Tour Championship TV times and schedule.

2021 Tour Championship TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern