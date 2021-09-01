2021 Korn Ferry Tour Championship TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel
2021 Korn Ferry Tour Championship TV schedule: How to watch on Golf Channel

09/01/2021 at 1:29 pm
The 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Championship is the final event on the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour schedule, with Victoria National Golf Club in Newburgh, Ind., hosting the event.

The Korn Ferry Tour Championship field is headed by Aaron Rai, Greyson Sigg and Kiradech Aphibarnrat, with the world's best players taking on the final Korn Ferry Tour event. After 36 holes, the field will be reduced to the top 65 and ties heading into the final two rounds.

The Korn Ferry Tour Championship TV schedule is packed with hours of coverage, with Golf Channel airing the championship live for four days from Newburgh, Ind.

Live coverage is streamed on the NBC Sports app.

All of this coverage can be streamed online using the NBC Sports app. However, if you prefer to watch the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Championship on good, ole-fashioned TV, here are the 2021 Korn Ferry Tour Championship TV times and schedule.

2021 Korn Ferry Tour Championship TV schedule, times, channels

All times are Eastern

  • Thursday, Sept. 2: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. p.m. on Golf Channel
  • Friday, Sept. 3: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. on Golf Channel
  • Saturday, Sept. 4: 8-10 p.m. on Golf Channel
  • Sunday, Sept. 5: 7-9 p.m. on Golf Channel

