The 2021 Senior LPGA Championship purse is set for $700,000, with the winner's share coming in at $105,000 -- more than the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.

The Senior LPGA Championship field is headed by Juli Inkster, Trish Johnson and Laura Davies, playing out in the second Legends Tour major of the year, for the fourth time.

The top 45 players and ties make it to the final round shootout, but all 78 players in the field earn pay for the week.

The event is played again this year at The Dye Course at French Lick Resort in French Lick, Ind.

2021 Senior LPGA Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout

1. $105,000

2. $63,888

3. $46,346

4. $35,852

5. $28,857

6. $23,610

7. $19,763

8. $17,315

9. $15,566

10. $14,166

11. $13,117

12. $12,242

13. $11,473

14. $10,773

15. $10,143

16. $9,584

17. $9,095

18. $8,675

19. $8,325

20. $8,045

21. $7,765

22. $7,485

23. $7,206

24. $6,926

25. $6,681

26. $6,436

27. $6,191

28. $5,946

29. $5,702

30. $5,492

31. $5,282

32. $5,072

33. $4,862

34. $4,652

35. $4,477

36. $4,302

37. $4,128

38. $3,953

39. $3,777

40. $3,638

41. $3,498

42. $3,358

43. $3,218

44. $3,078

45. $2,973

46. $2,868

47. $2,763

48. $2,658

49. $2,553

50. $2,448

51. $2,379

52. $2,309

53. $2,238

54. $2,169

55. $2,099

56. $2,028

57. $1,959

58. $1,889

59. $1,819

60. $1,749

61. $1,714

62. $1,679

63. $1,644

64. $1,609

65. $1,574

66. $1,539

67. $1,504

68. $1,469

69. $1,434

70. $1,399

71. $1,382

72. $1,364

73. $1,346

74. $1,329

75. $1,313

76. $1,296

77. $1,280

78. $1,260

