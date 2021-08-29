The 2021 Senior LPGA Championship purse is set for $700,000, with the winner's share coming in at $105,000 -- more than the standard 15 percent payout according to the LPGA Tour's prize money distribution chart.
The Senior LPGA Championship field is headed by Juli Inkster, Trish Johnson and Laura Davies, playing out in the second Legends Tour major of the year, for the fourth time.
The top 45 players and ties make it to the final round shootout, but all 78 players in the field earn pay for the week.
The event is played again this year at The Dye Course at French Lick Resort in French Lick, Ind.
2021 Senior LPGA Championship purse, winner's share, prize money payout
- 1. $105,000
- 2. $63,888
- 3. $46,346
- 4. $35,852
- 5. $28,857
- 6. $23,610
- 7. $19,763
- 8. $17,315
- 9. $15,566
- 10. $14,166
- 11. $13,117
- 12. $12,242
- 13. $11,473
- 14. $10,773
- 15. $10,143
- 16. $9,584
- 17. $9,095
- 18. $8,675
- 19. $8,325
- 20. $8,045
- 21. $7,765
- 22. $7,485
- 23. $7,206
- 24. $6,926
- 25. $6,681
- 26. $6,436
- 27. $6,191
- 28. $5,946
- 29. $5,702
- 30. $5,492
- 31. $5,282
- 32. $5,072
- 33. $4,862
- 34. $4,652
- 35. $4,477
- 36. $4,302
- 37. $4,128
- 38. $3,953
- 39. $3,777
- 40. $3,638
- 41. $3,498
- 42. $3,358
- 43. $3,218
- 44. $3,078
- 45. $2,973
- 46. $2,868
- 47. $2,763
- 48. $2,658
- 49. $2,553
- 50. $2,448
- 51. $2,379
- 52. $2,309
- 53. $2,238
- 54. $2,169
- 55. $2,099
- 56. $2,028
- 57. $1,959
- 58. $1,889
- 59. $1,819
- 60. $1,749
- 61. $1,714
- 62. $1,679
- 63. $1,644
- 64. $1,609
- 65. $1,574
- 66. $1,539
- 67. $1,504
- 68. $1,469
- 69. $1,434
- 70. $1,399
- 71. $1,382
- 72. $1,364
- 73. $1,346
- 74. $1,329
- 75. $1,313
- 76. $1,296
- 77. $1,280
- 78. $1,260
