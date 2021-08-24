TaylorMade Golf introduces Milled Grind 3 wedges

TaylorMade Golf has announced the details behind their Milled Grind 3 wedges, marking the next generation in the company's flagship wedge offering.

Continuing through from the previous Milled Grind generation is the Raw face, which features an unplated surface that will rust over time. The company says the rusting preserves spin while preventing inconsistent spin in wet conditions.

What's new in the Milled Grind 3?

One thing is micro-ribs. What are those? They're textured surface areas in between the traditional grooves and span the entire face. At 0.02mm tall and 0.25mm wide, they're designed to improve the interaction between the club and the ball, particularly on partial shots.

Sound and launch were also points of emphasis, and both were improved by modifying the Thick-Thin design. Mass was moved and progressive hosel lengths were paired with each wedge to optimize the center-of-gravity location to encourage lower launch with increased spin. As loft increases, the center of gravity location increases. The goal is also to create a seamless transition to irons.

The toe area of the wedges also feature a new scratch finish to reduce glare.

The leading edge and sole of all Milled Grind wedges are CNC milled for consistency, and in this generation, there are three grind offerings:

Low bounce (LB): The new LB sole geometry promotes a smoother entry and exit of the club through the turf. The leading edge sits closer to the ground. A decrease in camber helps the club get through turf with less resistance, while trailing-edge relief offers versatility when opening the face.

Standard bounce (SB): Sporting a slightly wider sole than on MG2, the SB sole geometry is geared towards versatility across a variety of shots, with trailing-edge relief for support.

High bounce (HB): The high-bounce sole is designed to help players with a steep attack angle or those who play in softer conditions. The sole is slightly wider than the MG2 and has increased camber for smoother turf interaction and trailing-edge relief for versatility.

The company is also offering the TW Grind in custom orders in 56- and 60-degree lofts. The 56-degree wedge has a dual sole with heavy heel relief, and the 60-degree head have very high bounce on the leading edge with a shaved heel to open up the face on flop shots while offering leading-edge relief to pick the ball off of tight lies.

The TaylorMade Golf Milled Grind 3 wedges are available for $180 each starting Sept. 3 in two finishes, Satin Raw Chrome and Satin Raw Black in Standard Bounce (46, 50, 52, 54, 56, 58 and 60 degrees), Low Bounce (56, 58 and 60 degrees) and High Bounce (52, 54, 56, 58 and 60 degrees) grinds. All come equipped with True Temper Tour Issue S200 shafts.