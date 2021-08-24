Callaway Golf’s Epic Super Hybrid looks to be a hybrid packing massive distance

Hybrids have tremendous utility, but in terms of design and engineering, they're a bit of an oddity.

They have a body and a bigger footprint than an iron, making them easier to hit and get higher for most players. However, typically, hybrids aren't large enough to pack in all the technologies that help drivers and fairway woods.

So, Callaway Golf has decided to try to address what a hybrid lacks with their new Epic Super Hybrid, which the company says is the most advanced hybrid they've ever made and features many of the design elements from the Epic drivers. The goal? Deliver a longer hybrid for medium-speed players.

It all starts with a titanium Flash face, which is not a common feature to hybrids because the performance benefits of titanium are difficult to unlock. There's also a triaxial carbon crown, as you'd see in most modern drivers.

The hybrid features the Jailbreak A.I. Velocity Blades, designed to stiffen the body and allow the face to flex for more ball speed. Up to 90 grams of tungsten weighting are out on the perimeter of the club to lower the center of gravity and increase moment of inertia.

The Super Hybrid also has an OptiFit 3 adjustable hybrid to add to the adjustable sole weights.

The Callaway Golf Epic Super Hybrid will be available Sept. 9 for $400 each in 16-, 18-, 21-, 24- and 27-degree heads with stock Steelfiber FC Hybrids (60/70/80) shafts.