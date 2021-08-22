Here’s why the PGA Tour isn’t playing the 2021 Northern Trust final round on Sunday

If you had plans to watch the final round of the PGA Tour's The Northern Trust -- the first of three legs of the FedEx Cup playoffs -- and had not seen the weather forecast for host Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey, then you're probably in for a rude surprise.

That's because the PGA Tour has cancelled the scheduled Sunday playing of The Northern Trust final round, and, as such, CBS is not airing live final-round coverage on Sunday.

Why?

Tropical Storm Henri is the reason why. During Saturday's third round of The Northern Trust, the PGA Tour announced it would be postponing the final round until at least 7:30 a.m. on Monday morning, pending the landfall of the tropical system. The timing of final-round play is dependent on any damage Liberty National and the surrounding Jersey City area may have suffered from the storm, which made official landfall over Rhode Island on Sunday morning.

The PGA Tour has yet to announce when tee times will start for Monday's final round, so we do not yet know the coverage plans for CBS or, most likely, Golf Channel, to cover the final round.

Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith are tied on 16-under 197 through three rounds. If, for whatever reason, the final round cannot be played on Monday, then the PGA Tour is likely to reduce the event to 54 holes and have an immediate playoff between Rahm and Smith as soon as possible.

The top 70 players in the FedEx Cup standings after The Northern Trust advance to the BMW Championship, which will be played starting Thursday at Caves Valley Golf Club in suburban Baltimore, Md.