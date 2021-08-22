2021 The Northern Trust Monday finish: Start time, how to watch on Golf Channel, CBS TV

The 2021 The Northern Trust final round was been delayed by weather and its finish postponed to Monday in Mexico, meaning the contenders for the first FedEx Cup playoff PGA Tour event of 2021 has to go on for another day.

The resumption of the final round of the 2021 The Northern Trust is set to begin from Liberty National Golf Club in New Jersey at 7:30 a.m. local time on Monday in the New York area, or at 7:30 a.m. Eastern time in the United States.

Golf Channel will broadcast the finish to the tournament from 10 a.m. Eastern time, running until 12 p.m. CBS sports picks up live coverage from then until the finish, which should be around 2 p.m.

If, for whatever reason, conditions mean the restart does not happen on time, then the schedule may be changed.

A total of 75 players remaining in the field have to start and finish the round. Under PGA Tour rules, the tournament could be extended to Tuesday in the interest of making sure 72 holes of play are completed.

Jon Rahm and Cameron Smith are tied for the lead through three rounds on 16-under 197.

Even for players who are not contending to win, the finish matters. The top 70 players in the FedEx Cup points standings at the end of the tournament move onto the BMW Championship, the second leg of the playoffs held next week near Baltimore, Md.